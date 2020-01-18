LACEY — Two Mount Vernon wrestlers earned titles Saturday at the River Ridge Rumble.
Ryan Wilson and Joshua Troupe each earned a crown. Wilson won the 106-pound weight class thanks to a pin of Steilacoom's Kaleb Marciszewski; Troupe earned the title at 152 with a pin of North Thurston's Connor Goody.
Wilson went 3-0 on the day with two pins and a major decision. He knocked off the top three seeded wrestlers in his weight class.
Troupe pinned his opponent in all three matches on the day.
"They showed up today and wrestled well," Bulldogs coach Tony Keller said.
—
Girls' Wrestling
Sedro-Woolley, Mount Vernon at Lady Hawk Invite
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE — Annistazia Kramer of Sedro-Woolley won a tournament title to lead a cluster of top finishes for Skagit County wrestlers.
Kramer earned the title at 155 pounds with a win in the title match. Fellow Sedro-Woolley wrestlers Madison Berrey (140), Eleanor Fair (190) and Emilee Workman-Smith (heavyweight) all were second.
Shanoah Shanes (115) and Samantha Meyer (190) were both third, and Tessa Smith was fourth at 130.
The Cubs finished second overall.
"We got some good mat time, some good experience. I'm happy with how our freshmen are stepping up," Cubs coach Barb Morgan said.
Mount Vernon's Julie Wilson (125) and Alannah Leishman (105) both finished second. Nayeli Gomez-Guzman was third at 110 and Aleigh Davis was third at 170, while Carlita Cardona-Arce was fourth at 100.
"They wrestled well today," said Bulldogs coach Alysia Pohren, whose team finished fifth.
—
Boys' Basketball
Seattle Lutheran Saints 53,
MV Christian Hurricanes 52
SEATTLE — The Saints made two late free throws to hold off the Hurricanes, who were playing their second game in as many days.
Noah Lubbers hit four 3-pointers on his way to 15 points and Chris Wyatt added 11 for Mount Vernon Christian (6-9).
—
La Conner Braves 54,
Orcas Island Vikings 36
EASTSOUND — Charlie Cram scored a team-high 19 points and Andre Knudson scored 11 as the Braves improved to 3-0 in the Northwest 2B/1B League, 4-7 overall with the win Friday.
—
Girls' Basketball
MV Christian Hurricanes 72,
Seattle Lutheran Saints 25
SEATTLE — Josie Droog hit six 3-pointers for a team-high 21 points, Kylee Russell added 10 points and the Hurricanes (11-3) won their second game in two nights.
"We shot the ball well," Hurricanes coach Jeff Droog said. "That was partially due to ball movement. We moved the ball well inside to out."
