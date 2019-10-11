BURLINGTON — Miranda Maskell scored two goals Thursday as the Burlington-Edison girls’ soccer team won a matchup of young teams.
The Tigers beat Anacortes 3-0 behind Maskell’s goals and one from Ellee Carpenter.
Moira MacKay, Emma Smith and Bri Navarro provided assists.
“Our girls played well and won the midfield battle most of the time,” Tigers coach Ryan Kuttel said. “We were impressed by Anacortes. ... Their keeper and defenders played well.”
Emma Fluery and Megan Gustafson spent time in goal for the Tigers.
“There were a lot of positives out of this game,” Anacortes coach Gretchen Hanson said. “Anytime you can possess the ball well against Burlington-Edison, you’re proud.”
Hanson said forward Abby Hylton and midfielders Genna Oliver and Erin Kennedy played well.
The Tigers are 6-1-1 in the Northwest Conference and 8-1-2 overall. The Seahawks are 3-3-2 and 5-4-2.
Friday Harbor Wolverines 3, La Conner Braves 2
LA CONNER — Delaney Cobbs scored twice in a game Braves coach Christian Warman said was their best of the season.
“We had the game of the year so far,” he said. “It was the best I’ve seen them play.”
He said Charity Jordan and Addie Reinstra played well in the midfield.
Freshman Isabel Dowry played well in her first career start and Brandy James was stellar in goal, Warman said.
“She played goalkeeper for the first time,” he said, adding that the Braves’ usual goalkeeper was out because of injury. “She had a great game.”
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 0, Monroe Bearcats 0
Overtime
MOUNT VERNON — The Western 4A Conference foes played to a scoreless draw.
“We really let two points slip away,” Mount Vernon coach Rene Caro said. “We were the better team. It was back and forth. It was also very physical.”
Defensively, Caro said Ava Doherty played a fantastic game.
“As a team, defensively, we are coming around,” Caro said. “We just need to keep adding points. That’s what we need right now.”
The Bulldogs are 1-6-2 in conference and 2-7-2 overall.
Boys’ Tennis
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 6, Mountlake Terrace Hawks 1
MOUNT VERNON — The Hawks were no match for the Bulldogs in the Western 4A Conference match.
Parker Saben won at No. 2 singles 6-0, 6-1, while Cody Shakleton was victorious 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3. Alex Rolfson won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 4 singles.
In doubles, Kyle Cooley and Ethan Chapin won 6-1, 6-2, Sam Nelson and Spencer Dutton won 6-1, 6-1, and Hunter Chapin and Oscar Gasser won 6-1, 6-2.
Sehome Mariners 5, Burlington-Edison Tigers 2
BURLINGTON — Both of the Tigers’ wins came in doubles: Erik Altenhofen and Andrew Henry won 6-0, 7-5, and Josh Fox and Cobe Betz won 7-5, 2-6, 7-6 (0).
“We had really strong wins in the doubles matches today. As we look toward the postseason, we’re looking for measuring sticks and Sehome’s a tough test,” Tigers coach Ryan Wallace said.
Bellingham Red Raiders 6, Anacortes Seahawks 1
ANACORTES — Anthony Anderson won at No. 3 singles for the Seahawks 6-3, 6-3.
Girls’ Swimming
Anacortes Seahawks 118, Squalicum Storm 64
BELLINGHAM — The Seahawks won the Northwest Conference meet.
Hailey Claridge won the 200-yard freestyle for the Seahawks in 2 minutes, 6.93 seconds. Ashleigh Merrill won the 50 freestyle (26.56) and the 100 freestyle (58.73), while Teja Rasmussen won the diving competition.
Lauren McClintock won the 100 butterfly (1:07.03) and Annaly Ellis won the 500 freestyle (5:59.74). The Seahawks won the 200 freestyle relay and the 400 freestyle relay (4:02.95).
