BURLINGTON — A win in a lengthy tiebreak helped power the Burlington-Edison boys’ tennis team to a victory Tuesday over a Skagit County foe.
The Tigers doubles team of Nathan Van Beek and Owen Drayer won 6-4, 7-6 (11) and the Tigers topped Anacortes 4-3 in a nonconference matchup that had been rescheduled after a rainout last week.
In singles, Burlington-Edison’s Donovan Hendrickson won 6-2, 6-0 and Conrad Brown won 7-5, 6-1. The doubles team of Gavin Baker and P.J. Zaremba won 6-3, 6-2.
“I knew this would be a close match whether we came out with a win or not. ... We’re so evenly matched,” Tigers coach Ryan Wallace.
Anacortes singles players Matthew Rutz (6-4, 6-4) and Anthony Anderson (6-1, 6-4) won, and the doubles team of Logan Hilyer and Bridger Wakely won 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-1.
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 5, Lynden Lions 2
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs came out on top with a sweep of the doubles matches among their wins.
In doubles, the Cubs got wins from Dylan Scheib and Kai Greenough (6-0, 6-2), Leslie Hastings and Josiah Vellegas (6-3, 6-3), and Shawn Froneberger and Nathan Thornbrough (6-4, 6-4).
In singles, Anthony Zitkovich won 7-6 (5), 6-3 and Koe Greenough won 6-2, 7-5.
Girls’ Soccer
Burlington-Edison Tigers 12, Nooksack Valley Pioneers 0
BURLINGTON — The Pioneers were no match for the Tigers in the Northwest Conference match.
Liz Cisneros led the way for the Tigers with a hat trick.
Moira MacKay, Miranda Maskell, Emma Smith and Breckyn Mueller each scored two goals as Burlington-Edison improved to 3-1-1 in conference and 5-1-2 overall.
Ashley Gonzalez and Hannah Sayer tallied assists for Burlington-Edison.
“It was perfect weather and the team played really well,” Burlington-Edison coach Ryan Kuttel said. “We talked about playing for the entire 80 minutes and they did that. We got to see some pretty good soccer tonight.”
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 2, Friday Harbor Wolverines 0
MOUNT VERNON — The Hurricanes notched the Northwest 2B/1B League win with the shutout of the Wolverines.
“We looked pretty good,” Hurricanes’ coach John Burmeister said. “Our first touch was a little shaky. But we were able to use our width and our back line was strong.”
Abby Russell and Emily Russell scored for the Hurricanes. Abby Russell’s goal came in the 23rd minute and Emily Russell’s in the 47th minute.
The Hurricanes are 4-0 in league and 6-1-1 overall.
Glacier Peak Grizzlies 5, Mount Vernon Bulldogs 1
SNOHOMISH — Jenna Mills scored, but Mount Vernon couldn’t keep pace with the Grizzlies.
“Offensively, we didn’t create too many chances. Glacier Peak is very good, very aggressive and put away their chances when they got them,” Bulldogs coach Rene Caro said.
Boys’ Soccer
Friday Harbor Wolverines 4, La Conner Braves 3
Overtime
FRIDAY HARBOR — Alden Schnabel, Cameron Burks and Noah Lee scored as the Braves fell to the Wolverines in a Northwest 2B/1B League game.
Friday Harbor won on a free kick in the second overtime, but Braves coach Galen McKnight said his squad played well. He said goalkeeper Elijah Porter had two big saves late in the game.
Girls’ Swimming
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 84, Monroe Bearcats 82
MOUNT VERNON — Natalie Divita won two events as the Bulldogs prevailed.
Divita won the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 27.36 seconds) and 500 freestyle (6:09.64). Kathryn Lewis won the 100 butterfly (1:17.13) and Elizabeth Mentel won the 100 breaststroke (1:23.24).
Sehome Mariners 148, Burlington-Edison Tigers 31
BELLINGHAM — The Mariners beat the Tigers in a matchup of Northwest Conference teams.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.