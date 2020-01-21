BURLINGTON — It was tough to tell the Burlington-Edison girls’ basketball team hadn’t played a game in over a week by the final score of Monday night’s game.
The Tigers crushed the Bellingham Red Raiders 73-43, improving to 5-1 in the Northwest Conference and 11-2 overall.
Tigers coach Brett McLeod said his squad showed a little rust, particularly early.
“We just looked a little out of sync,” he said, “just didn’t have our usual enthusiasm to start.”
But the Tigers got it going and poured it on.
“We got to play a lot of girls,” Mcleod said. “So that always helps the program out.”
Miranda Maskell led the team with 14 points, Amey Rainaud-Hinds had 12 points, while Katie King and Gabriella MacKenzie each finished with 10 points.
MacKenzie also had 10 rebounds.
“We were able to play Miranda at the wing for us,” Mcleod said, “and she scored seven points in the first quarter and had 11 by the half.”
Blaine Borderites 47, Sedro-Woolley Cubs 38
BLAINE — The Cubs struggled to score and the Borderites took advantage as they notched the Northwest Conference win.
“We couldn’t put the ball in the hoop,” Sedro-Woolley coach Rene Pedroza said. “Especially in the first half.”
Sedro-Woolley managed to find the range in the second half, but the slow start was too much to overcome.
“It was just a tough night overall,” Pedroza said. “Makenna Peterson had another good night for us, finishing with 15 rebounds.”
The Cubs (1-6 conference, 4-9 overall) were led by the 16 points scored by Mabel Gahan.
Glacier Peak Grizzlies 59, Mount Vernon Bulldogs 14
SNOHOMISH — It was a rough night for Mount Vernon as Glacier Peak cruised to the Western 4A Conference victory.
“They (Glacier Peak) are a very good team,” Mount Vernon coach Bill Nutting said. “They sit atop the conference for good reason. They defend well and they shoot well.”
Maliyah Johnson finished with 10 points for the Bulldogs and Tayla Davenport scored four points.
“Misha Quezada did a really good job,” Nutting said. “She was a good leader and was a steady influence both on and off the court for her teammates.”
The Bulldogs are 3-3 in conference and 5-6 overall.
Boys’ Basketball
Burlington-Edison Tigers 74,
Bellingham Red Raiders 42
BELLINGHAM — The Tigers showed little rust after a lengthy layoff as they handled the Red Raiders.
“Early on, we came out with really good effort,” Burlington-Edison coach Chas Kok said. “After this much time off, you just never know what you are going to see. But they played well.”
Wyatt Walker and Jackson Reisner led Burlington-Edison with 15 points apiece.
“We got a lot of guys some time,” Kok said. “We shared the ball well.”
The Tigers are 6-0 in the Northwest Conference and 12-1 overall.
Girls’ Wrestling
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 54,
Lynden Lions 24
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 48,
Mount Baker Mountaineers 30
LYNDEN — The Cubs notched a pair of Northwest Conference wins in double-dual action.
“There were some good matches,” Sedro-Woolley coach Barb Morgan said. “We manipulated some of the weights around so we could get girls matches. It went really well for us.”
Morgan added there were a lot of forfeits, but the wrestlers who did take to the mat, including several from the Cubs’ junior varsity ranks, fared well.
“All my girls got matches,” Morgan said. “Even a couple from JV. ... We worked on the throws Lynden and Mount Baker like to use. Everyone was ready and motivated.”
Highlights included upset wins by Melisa Altamirano at 135 pounds and Mackenzie Hamilton (130), both by first-round pin.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.