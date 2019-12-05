BURLINGTON — The Burlington-Edison boys’ basketball team shared the ball Thursday against Mount Vernon — and afterwards, the Tigers got to share in the win against a county rival.
Jackson Reisner scored a game-high 24 points, Wyatt Walker added 16 points, and the Tigers used crisp ball movement and timely shooting from outside the arc for a 69-49 victory against the Bulldogs.
The Tigers played tough defense early, holding the Bulldogs to two points in the first quarter. While the Bulldogs would make several runs, the Tigers always seemed to have an answer, often with a 3-pointer.
They hit 10 shots from beyond the 3-point line.
Burlington-Edison coach Chas Kok said he was pleased with the unselfish play, especially after a game against Meadowdale where he thought the Tigers occasionally strayed from that philosophy.
“Wyatt got hot and they looked for him, Jackson had looks, D.J. (Clark) had looks ... it’s the right way to play,” he said. “We got away from that against Meadowdale, but they bought back in.”
Erik Altenhofen scored 11 points for the Tigers, and Clark added nine points. Every player seemed to get into the unselfish spirit, especially on a fast break where Logan Wright and Reisner traded the ball several times before the final pass ended up in Reisner’s hands for the layup.
Carlos Garcia led the Bulldogs with 13 points and five rebounds, and Isaiah Brown hit two 3-pointers on his way to 12 points.
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 58,
Mount Baker Mountaineers 50
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Jerome Mathias scored a team-high 25 points as the Cubs opened the season with a nonconference win over the Mountaineers.
Sedro-Woolley coach Chris Spencer said his team lead the whole way, with Mount Baker closing the gap a few times.
“We played hard,” he said. “I think that’s going to be our brand of basketball.”
Brandon Belisle added nine points, and Alex Garcia seven points for Sedro-Woolley.
Girls’ Wrestling
Snohmoish/Glacier Peak 42,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 36
SNOHOMISH — Sedro-Woolley brought eight wrestlers to the match and came away with five pins, although they were defeated narrowly.
Shanoah Shanes (115 pounds), Lexani Brown (125), Mackenzie Hamilton (130), Haylee Bryson (145) and Anastasia Kramer (155) each got a pin for the Cubs.
