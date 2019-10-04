SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Whenever the Sedro-Woolley and Burlington-Edison girls’ soccer teams square off, one thing is certain: it’s going to be entertaining.
And Thursday night’s Northwest Conference game lived up to the billing as the Tigers came away with the 2-1 victory over the Cubs.
“It was your classic battle,” Burlington-Edison coach Ryan Kuttel said. “Every 50-50 ball was contested. They really went at it and both teams worked hard.”
It was the Tigers, however, who came out on top following a goal by Miranda Maskell in the 58th minute that broke a scoreless tie.
“That first goal we gave up killed any momentum we had,” Sedro-Woolley coach Gary Warman said.
Then in the 63rd minute, it was Emma Smith scoring an all-important insurance goal off an assist from Moira MacKay.
“Miranda (Maskell) had a big game and a big goal,” Kuttel said. “It was an exciting game and I was impressed with Sedro-Woolley. They stuck to their game plan.”
Kuttel also highlighted the play of Sydney Reisner at center back as well as Megan Gustafson in goal for the Tigers.
Natalya Schwetz scored the only goal for the Cubs.
Burlington-Edison is 4-1-1 in conference and 6-1-2 overall, while Sedro-Woolley is 4-1-1 and 4-4-1.
Anacortes Seahawks 3, Nooksack Valley Pioneers 1
EVERSON — The Seahawks made the trip north worthwhile, coming away with the Northwest Conference victory.
Anacortes got on the board when Tessa Balding connected with Emma Foley who put the ball into the net to give the Seahawks the 1-0 lead at the half.
In the second half, Camryn Kerr took a pass from Genna Oliver and beat the Pioneers’ goalkeeper for the strike. Samantha Dziminowicz scored the Seahawks final goal on an assist from Balding.
“Tessa (Balding) and Genna (Oliver) played really well in the middle of the field,” Anacortes coach Gretchen Hanson said. “They did a good job distributing the ball. Allyson Cutter played very well in the back for us.”
The Seahawks are 2-2-2 in conference and 4-3-2 overall.
Lake Stevens Vikings 6, Mount Vernon Bulldogs 1
LAKE STEVENS — The Bulldogs played a competitive first half, but then things got away from them in the second half of the Western 4A Conference game.
“In the second half, our heads went down,” Mount Vernon coach Rene Caro said. “I think they got discouraged with the scoreboard. They have to play the full 80 minutes.”
The Bulldogs’ only score came from Kennedy McKinnon.
Mount Vernon is 1-6 in conference and 2-7 overall.
Volleyball
Lake Stevens Vikings 3, Mount Vernon Bulldogs 1
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs and Vikings both entered the Western 4A Conference match with unblemished records.
Lake Stevens came out on top 25-14, 20-25, 25-14, 25-12.
“We had moments where we played with confidence,” Mount Vernon coach Mishel Keltner said, “and others where we played timid and unsure. We’ll face Lake Stevens again and next time, we’ll be better prepared.”
Alexis Aguilar had seven kills and two blocks for Mount Vernon, while Lily Zavala had 18 digs.
Mount Vernon is 4-1 in conference and overall.
Nooksack Valley Pioneers 3, Anacortes Seahawks 1,
EVERSON — The Seahawks fell to the Pioneers in the Northwest Conference match 25-15, 19-25, 25-15, 25-17.
“We played inconsistent,” Anacortes coach Kelsey Swapp said. “Nooksack Valley had some good hitters.”
Aynslee King and Alyssa Kiser tallied nine kills apiece, while Kiser added 21 digs. Kenna Flynn had 27 assists for the Seahawks.
Anacortes is 1-4 in conference and 1-5 overall.
Boys’ Soccer
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 2, Lopez Island Lobos 0
LOPEZ ISLAND — The Hurricanes returned from their trip to the islands with a Northwest 2B/1B League victory.
“We are getting better,” Mount Vernon Christian coach Jeremiah Wohlgemuth said. “The young players are beginning to jell with the veterans.”
Mount Vernon Christian’s Nick Wyatt opened the scoring in the 47th minute. In the 57th minute, it was Noah Lubbers scoring off an assist from Chris Wyatt.
“It was scoreless at the half and we weren’t really happy,” Wohlgemuth said. “We talked about making a concerted effort to push the ball and create more opportunities. We did that in the second half.”
The Hurricanes are 3-3 in league and overall.
Boys’ Tennis
Kamiak Knights 4, Mount Vernon Bulldogs 3
EVERETT — The Knights were a two matches better than the Bulldogs in the Western 4A Conference contest.
Mount Vernon’s wins came from Cody Shakleton at No. 3 singles, the No. 2 doubles team of Zac Klinger and Ethan Chapin, and Sam Nelson and Kyle Wolden at No. 3 doubles.
“It was a really good match,” Mount Vernon coach Jeff Leer said. “We have never beat Kamiak before and we were two games away. We get another shot at them later on.”
Girls’ Swimming
Anacortes Seahawks 131, Sedro-Woolley Cubs 35
MOUNT VERNON — It was a dominant performance by the Seahawks who won every event at the Northwest Conference meet.
Ashleigh Merrill won a pair of events: the 200-yard freestyle in 2 minutes, 9.66 seconds and 100 breaststroke (1:18.50).
Lauren McClintock was a two-event winner as well, in the 200 individual medley (2:29.49) and the 100 butterfly (1:10.09).
