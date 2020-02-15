BURLINGTON — Offense was no problem Saturday for the Burlington-Edison boys’ basketball team.
Defense, coach Chas Kok said after the Tigers’ 81-51 win at home against Blaine in the Bi-District 2A Tournament, is something they’ll need to work on if they want to go as far as they’d like in the playoffs.
Jackson Reisner scored 24 points, Wyatt Walker scored 17 and Isaac Donovan gave Burlington-Edison a boost off the bench. D.J. Clark added 14 points and Donovan scored eight as the Tigers advanced to a semifinal game at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Mount Vernon High School.
“Offensively, we moved the ball well. Our shot selection was good. Defensively, we lacked discipline ... We have a lot to improve on before we play again,” Kok said.
He said the Tigers (20-1) got help from Donovan.
“He’s had consistent improvement all year. He was good inside tonight and made plays in the post. He was an energy guy off the bench,” Kok said.
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 59, Evergreen Lutheran Eagles 55, Overtime
TACOMA — Josh Denton scored 14 points, Noah Lubbers scored 11 and Ben Rozema scored all nine of his points in the fourth quarter and overtime as the Hurricanes held off elimination in the Tri-District 1B Tournament.
Lubbers added five steals and Chris Wyatt scored nine points and pulled down 12 rebounds for the Hurricanes (12-12).
“We got the ball down low to our guys (in overtime). We didn’t shoot fantastic from the free-throw line, but Ben Rozema scored six in the fourth and (a 3-pointer) in overtime ... the three put us up five. And we held onto the lead,” Hurricanes coach Pat Russell said.
Mountlake Terrace Hawks 51,
Anacortes Seahawks 50
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE — A 3-pointer at the buzzer gave the Hawks the win in the Bi-District 2A Tournament game.
“It was a grind game. Both teams had a defensive mindset. Offensively, there was no flow,” Anacortes coach Brett Senff said. “We put ourselves in a situation where we could have won, and should have won ... in a low-scoring game like that in the playoffs, you have to execute. You have to play defense.”
Chase Cornett scored 15 points for Anacortes and Grayson Eaton added 12.
The Seahawks (12-10) will face Cedarcrest on Tuesday in a loser-out game at 6 p.m. at Mount Vernon Christian School.
Boys’ Swimming
Bi-District 2A Championships
ANACORTES — Three Anacortes swimmers won events as the Seahawks competed in the final meet before next week’s state competition.
Jacob Erickson, Beau Omdal and Jacob Hoxie each won an individual event and the Seahawks placed third overall.
Erickson won the 50-yard freestyle in 22.60 seconds, Omdal won the 100 butterfly in 52.88 and Hoxie won the 100 breaststroke in 58.28.
The Seahawks’ 200 medley relay team of Ryan Horr, Hoxie, Modal and James Drew placed second in 1:39.53, Hoxie claimed second in the 200 individual medley (1:59.63) and Drew placed third in the 50 freestyle (22.82).
Horr placed third in the 100 backstroke (56.89) and the Seahawks’ 400 freestyle relay team of Modal, Noah Masten, Hoxie and Erickson placed second (3:18.04).
Sedro-Woolley diver Lachlan Boyd placed second (308.45) and Anacortes diver Jacob Tallering placed third (300.55).
Burlington-Edison’s Charlie Rasco placed third in the 100 freestyle (49.45), and the Tigers’ 200 freestyle relay team of Colin Hayes, Garris Cardona, Noah Rozema and Rasco placed third (1:35.78).
Anacortes had 266 team points. Sammamish won (321) and Liberty placed second (305).
Northwest 4A District Championships
SNOHOMISH — Mount Vernon’s Luke Pusateri won a pair of titles at eight-team district finals.
The senior placed first in the 200-yard individual medley (1 minute, 50.79 seconds) and first in the 100 breaststroke (55.75).
Pusateri’s individual medley time is a district meet record, breaking the previous mark of 1:51.97 turned in by Jackson’s Jon Cook in 2018.
Teammate Wyatt Carlton also had a strong showing in the meet finals.
The freshman placed first in the 100 butterfly (50.88) and third in the 500 freestyle (4:47.80).
The finishes posted by Pusateri and Carlton send them into next week’s Class 4A State Championships.
Pusateri and Carlton also combined with Logan Jenkins and Jonathan McNeil to place fourth in the 200 medley relay (1:41.99).
Mount Vernon placed sixth in the meet.
