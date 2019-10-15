LYNDEN — The Burlington-Edison girls’ soccer team traveled north Monday afternoon to square off against the undefeated Lynden Lions.
Lynden was knocked from the ranks of the undefeated as the Tigers came home with the 2-1 Northwest Conference victory.
“It was a good win for us,” Burlington-Edison coach Ryan Kuttel said. “The team played very well. Lynden is big, fast and physical. They look to wear you down, to overpower you. But our girls didn’t let that happen.”
The Tigers trailed 1-0 at halftime after Lynden scored on a penalty kick.
In the second half, Burlington-Edison ramped its game up and it paid off. Moira MacKay struck first to tie the match as Emma Smith found the forward for the goal.
Liz Cisneros then took a pass from Smith and scored the game winner for the Tigers.
“In the second half, the girls did a good job denying them (Lynden) corner kicks and free kicks,” Kuttel said. “We came out in the second half and got those two goals.”
Megan Gustafson managed to stop everything but the penalty kick while in goal for the Tigers.
“Megan, Moira and Emma,” Kuttel said, “they played very well.”
The Tigers improve to 7-1-1 in conference and 9-1-2 overall.
Boys’ Tennis
Burlington-Edison Tigers 6, Anacortes Seahawks 1
ANACORTES — With districts looming, the Tigers wrapped up their regular season with the Northwest Conference win.
“This was a solid team win,” Burlington-Edison coach Ryan Wallace said. “This is exactly what we had hoped for in this rivalry match.”
At No. 1 singles, Burlington-Edison’s Donovan Hendrickson defeated Ben Fountain 6-1, 6-2.
Matthew Rutz collected the Seahawks’ only win at No. 2 singles, defeating Cobe Betz 7-5, 6-2.
Josh Fox of Burlington-Edison beat Anthony Anderson 6-4, 6-4 at No. 3, and the Tigers’ Caleb Cox rallied to beat Hayden Long 0-6, 6-2, 6-4 at No. 4 singles.
In doubles, the team of Erik Altenhofen and Andrew Henry of Burlington-Edison began the sweep at the No. 1 spot by defeating Logan Hilyer and Bridger Wakely 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (6).
At No. 2, Burlington-Edison’s Gavin Baker and Conrad Brown beat Anacortes Gunner Herring and Will Waldrop 5-7, 6-2, 6-3.
The Tigers’ Nathan Van Beek and Owen Drayer finished the sweep with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Kyle Smolsnik and Cade McOmber.
“It was a super close match,” Wallace said. “We had three, three-set matches and the Tigers lost the first set each time and then battled back.”
Burlington-Edison ends its regular season at 5-3 in conference and 9-6 overall.
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 5, Lynden Lions 2
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs notched a pair of wins in singles and swept the doubles portion of the Northwest Conference match.
In singles, Anthony Zitkovich won 7-6 (6), 6-1 at the top spot, while Colby Dills won at No. 4, 6-0, 6-1.
In doubles, the team of Kai Greenough and Dylan Scheib of Sedro-Woolley won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1, while Leslie Hastings and Josiah Vellegas won 6-4, 6-4 at No. 2.
At No. 3, the Cubs’ Shawn Froneberger and Nathan Thornbrough came out on top 6-1, 6-1.
Kamiak Knights 5, Mount Vernon Bulldogs 2
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs managed a pair of wins in the Western 4A Conference match.
Spencer Dutton won at No. 3 singles 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (5).
The other Mount Vernon win came in doubles. Zac Klinger and Sky Johnson came from behind to win 2-6, 6-3, 6-3.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.