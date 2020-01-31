ANACORTES — The Burlington-Edison boys’ basketball team held off a hard-charging Anacortes squad Thursday to stay undefeated in Northwest Conference play.
Wyatt Walker scored 14 points, Jackson Reisner scored 12 points and Logan Wright hit a few key shots down the stretch as the Tigers (10-0 conference, 16-1 overall) beat Anacortes 56-41.
While the Tigers had a sizable lead in the last few minutes, it wasn’t always the case in the second half. Anacortes, down by double digits, had drawn to within four points with less than five minutes remaining.
Wright hit a 3-pointer with the shot clock winding down, just one of several crucial plays to hold off the Seahawks.
“Logan is one of our leaders, one of our captains,” Tigers coach Chas Kok said. “He was big for us down the stretch.”
He said he was pleased by the defensive effort by the Tigers, as well as their rebounding against a hard-nosed team like Anacortes.
“Giving up (only) 41 is a positive. I thought the guys did well,” Kok said.
Kaeden Flynn scored 11 points for Anacortes (4-6, 8-9) and Michael Aggergaard scored 10 points.
“The effort was right there ... we were playing against one of the better teams in the state, for sure,” Anacortes coach Brett Senff said. “They want it this year. They move the ball well, shoot well and play good defense.
“We’re definitely stepping in the right direction.”
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 60,
Ferndale Golden Eagles 56
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Isaiah Guerero scored 27 points and the Cubs survived a slow start for a big Northwest Conference win.
The Cubs were down 19-9 at the end of the first quarter and trailed by as many as 14, but surged late in the first half and came out on top in the end.
“Isaiah carried us. He was getting his baskets in the flow of the game, and guys were finding him,” Sedro-Woolley coach Chris Spencer said.
He said Jerome Mathias and Peyton Burrell also made key plays for the Cubs (3-8 conference, 8-10 overall), who have won two in a row and host Bellingham on Tuesday.
Boys’ Swimming
Anacortes Seahawks 136,
Sehome Mariners 45
BELLINGHAM — Ryan Horr and Jacob Erickson won two individual events each as the Seahawks rolled.
Horr won the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 52.25 seconds and the 100 backstroke in 59.29.
Erickson won the 100 freestyle (50.94) and 50 freestyle (23.73).
Anacortes coach Leslie Mix said freshman Peter Foote also performed well, turning in a state qualifying time in the 200 freestyle with his second-place finish (1:52.85).
Glacier Peak Grizzlies 128, Mount Vernon Bulldogs 50
Snohomish Panthers 115, Mount Vernon Bulldogs 55
MOUNT VERNON — Both Snohomish County teams topped the Bulldogs.
Girls’ Wrestling
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 48,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 30
MOUNT VERNON — The Cubs got past the Bulldogs as both teams gear up for the postseason.
Sedro-Woolley coach Barb Morgan said she talked to the team after a relatively flat performance the night before at Stanwood.
“We had a chat about being aggressive and being where we need to be coming into the postseason,” she said.
Senior Yesenia Gonzalez-Perez wrestled up a weight class and got a pin for Mount Vernon, as did Isabella Cardona-Arce.
Bulldogs coach Alysia Pohren said another senior, Alexia Aguilar, won by forfeit on senior night.
“We didn’t come up with the win, but wrestled hard,” she said.
