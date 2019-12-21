LYNDEN — Burlington-Edison wrestler Cora Orton headed north on Saturday for the second day of the Pride of Lady Lions Invitational, only to face a Skagit County opponent in the championship match.
Orton pinned Mount Vernon’s Julie Wilson in the title match at 125.
Orton wasn’t the only Skagit County wrestler to return from the tournament with a title; she wasn’t even the only Tiger. Delaney Cobbs of Burlington-Edison won the crown at 170 pounds with a pin of Kennewick’s Aubreyanna Asselin.
“Collectively, we had a pretty good day,” Burlington-Edison coach Windy Lovejoy said. “There are some young kids getting places, that’s great to see.”
Mount Vernon’s Nayeli Gomez-Guzman claimed third place at 110 pounds with a pin of Burlington-Edison’s Chloe Myers, who ended up fourth. Emma Fleury of Burlington-Edison placed third at 190, where she pinned Snohomish’s Madi Marshall.
“They wrestled their hearts out,” Mount Vernon coach Alysia Pohren said.
Local fifth-place finishers included Concrete’s Anna Spangler (100), Burlington-Edison’s Lilia Ortiz (105), Anacortes’ Clare Walters (125) and Sedro-Woolley’s Madison Berrey (140)
The Tigers’ Natalie Albright placed sixth at 135.
Hammerhead Invitational
BREMERTON — Sedro-Woolley’s Samantha Meyer placed second in the 190-pound class and fellow Cub Shanoah Shanes claimed second at 115 pounds.
Eleanor Fair tied for fourth at 190 and Lexani Brown tied for sixth in the 125-pound class. In the B tournament, Mackenzie Hamilton (125) finished second and Tessa Smith (135) tied for sixth.
Boys’ Wrestling Lynnwood Classic
LYNNWOOD — Concrete’s Hunter Olmstead won the tournament title at heavyweight with three pins on the day. He was also named the tournament’s Outstanding Wrestler.
The Lions’ Robert Reed placed second at 138 pounds, while Sean French (145), Skyler Ottow (182) and Cody Carlson (195) all placed fifth.
Hammerhead Invitational
BREMERTON — La Conner wrestler Arjuna Adams was the top Skagit County placer in the well-regarded invitational, grabbing a fourth-place finish in the 170-pound class.
Anacortes wrestler Gavin Lang placed sixth at 120 pounds. Freddy Yeates of Burlington-Edison placed sixth at 160.
Boys’ Basketball
Anacortes Seahawks 59,
Marysville-Getchell Chargers 52
MARYSVILLE — Grayson Eatson had 22 points and four blocks, Treyton Wilbur scored 12 points and the Seahawks turned in a good all-around defensive effort for the victory.
“For the most part they played free and loose offensively, and played a complete team defensive game,” Anacortes coach Brett Senff said. He said the Seahawks (3-4) played with good awareness when Marysville-Getchell’s most dangerous player, Malakhi Knight, was in the high post.
“The boys did a good job recovering when he went into the high post ... they did a good job adjusting,” he said.
Senff said Michael Aggergaard played well and got hold of a key loose ball down the stretch.
Rainier Mountaineers 52,
La Conner Braves 43
LACEY — Charles Baker scored 12 points and Josh Jolly added 10 for the Braves (1-5) at the RPI Buster Tournament game at Saint Martin’s University.
“We’re kind of plugging different guys into the lineup, trying to find what works,” Braves coach Todd Hinderman said. “We had some defensive miscues.”
Hinderman said he’s seen improvement from his team.
“We are getting better ... The kids are working hard,” he said.
Girls’ Basketball
Bothell Cougars 67,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 32
BOTHELL — Mabel Gahan scored 14 points and Makenna Peterson turned in a strong all-around game, but the Cubs (2-5) couldn’t match the Class 4A opponent.
“Our Achilles’ heel is our size, and they have a big team. (They’re) a good 4A school,” Cubs coach Rene Pedroza said.
He said Peterson played well.
“Defensively, everything ... she just played so hard,” he said.
Mariner Marauders 52
Concrete Lions 22
EVERETT — Kylie Clark had seven points and seven rebounds for the Lions, but they fell to the Class 4A Marauders in a nonleague clash.
Concrete coach Kevik Rensink said the Lions (0-4) drew close in the second half, but poor shooting hurt down the stretch.
“We were just missing a lot of shots we normally make. We had a lot of good looks ... we did a good job getting to the rim, getting to the free throw line. We did the things we wanted to do, but were missing from spots where we want to take shots,” he said.
