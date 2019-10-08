MOUNT VERNON — With all other boys’ tennis matches rained out Monday, Sedro-Woolley and Burlington-Edison sought refuge on the covered courts of Skagit Valley College.
And the Tigers made the most of the home-away-from-home setting, coming away with the 4-3 Northwest Conference victory to improve to 3-1 in conference and 7-4 overall.
“It was a good match,” Burlington-Edison coach Ryan Wallace said. “With only three courts available, we were able to watch a lot of tennis and to focus on the little things.”
At top singles spot, Sedro-Woolley’s Anthony Zitkovich beat Burlington-Edison’s Donovan Hendrickson 6-1, 6-4.
Burlington-Edison’s Cobe Betz won at No. 2 singles, defeating Jacob Jepperson 6-0, 6-3, while teammate Josh Fox bettered Sedro-Woolley’s Mitchell Wolkenhauer 1-6, 6-0, 10-4 at No. 3 and Conrad Brown was victorious 6-3, 6-1 over the Cubs’ Colby Dills at No. 4.
In doubles, Sedro-Woolley’s Kai Greenough and Dylan Scheib defeated Erik Altenhofen and Andrew Henry 6-4, 6-1 at No. 1.
Burlington-Edison’s Gavin Baker and P.J. Zaremba won 6-1, 6-4 at No. 2 doubles over Leslie Hasting and Josiah Vellega.
Sedro-Woolley’s Shawn Froneberger and Nathan Thornbrough defeated Nathan Van Beek and Owen Drayer 1-6, 7-5, 10-7.
Bellingham Red Raiders at Anacortes Seahawks
The Northwest Conference match was postponed due to rain and rescheduled for Thursday.
Girls’ Soccer
Burlington-Edison Tigers 3, Lakewood Cougars 0
BURLINGTON — The Cougars hadn’t lost a game this season. They had amassed four ties to go along with five wins.
The Tigers put one in Lakewood’s loss column with the Northwest Conference victory.
“We played well,” Burlington-Edison coach Ryan Kuttel said. “We are showing improvement and really starting to jell as a team.”
Moira MacKay put Burlington-Edison on the board when she scored off an assist from Liz Cisneros.
In the second half, the Tigers tacked on two more.
Miranda Maskell scored off an assist from Emma Smith. Smith then scored on a pass from MacKay for the final tally.
“Technically, they hadn’t been beat,” Kuttel said. “They did have quite a few ties. It was nice to be the first team to beat them.”
Kuttel commended his defense for the shutout.
“Our goalies, Megan Gustafson and Emma Fleury, played very well,” he said.
The Tigers are 5-1-1 in conference and 7-1-2 overall.
Volleyball
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 3, Kamiak Knights 2
EVERETT — The Bulldogs came away with the Western 4A Conference victory.
Mount Vernon won 16-25, 25-14, 23-25, 25-19, 17-15, improving to 5-1 in conference and overall.
“They definitely showed determination,” Mount Vernon coach Mishel Keltner said. “They wanted to win. It wasn’t pretty, but they got the win.”
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.