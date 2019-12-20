MOUNT VERNON — Three Burlington-Edison boys’ swimmers won two events each Thursday as the Tigers edged Lynden in a home meet.
Charlie Rasco won the 100-yard freestyle in 52.73 seconds and the 100 backstroke in 1:06.50; Aidan Perales won the 200 individual medley (2:29.39) and 100 butterfly (1:02.19); and Gavin Baker won the 50 freestyle (25.16) and 100 breaststroke (1:06.50).
The Tigers won the meet 83-78.
Rasco, Baker and Perales were on the Tigers’ winning 200 medley relay team (1:57.01), as was Cole Avery. The 200 freestyle relay team of Rasco, Perales, Garris Cardona and Baker won in 1:46.88.
Cole added a win in the 500 freestyle.
The meet was held at the Skagit Valley Family YMCA.
Girls’ BasketballBurlington-Edison Tigers 69,
Lakewood Cougars 9
BURLINGTON — Hannah Sayer scored a game-high 11 points and every Tiger who got in the game scored in the Northwest Conference romp over the Cougars.
“Everyone contributed, everyone was cheering for each other. It was fun to see everyone get a chance to play and a chance to score,” Tigers coach Brett McLeod said.
Burlington-Edison is 1-1 in conference and 3-2 overall.
Granite Falls at Concrete
Postponed
A persistent flu bug left Concrete too short handed for the nonleague matchup. No reschedule date has been announced.
Boys’ BasketballMeridian Trojans 53,
Anacortes Seahawks 45
ANACORTES — Meridian beat Anacortes to improve to 1-1 in the Northwest Conference and 3-3 overall.
Anacortes fell to 1-1 and 2-4.
Kaeden Flynn and Grayson Eaton both scored 10 points for the Seahawks.
“We played tentative and a little bit scared. The only kid that left it out on the court was Kaeden Flynn,” Anacortes coach Brett Senff said.
Lynden Lions 80,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 55
LYNDEN — The Lions improved to 2-0 in conference and 4-1 overall with the win over the Cubs, who fall to 0-2 and 2-4.
Granite Falls at Concrete
Postponed
Illness left Concrete unable to play this nonleague game. No reschedule date has been announced.
