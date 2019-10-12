BURLINGTON — The Burlington-Edison volleyball team assembled a tough field of potential opponents Saturday for a home tournament — and then fended them off to take the title.
Katie King had 57 kills and 50 digs, Dylan Isaacson had 89 digs and Amey Rainaud-Hinds had 134 assists as the Tigers went undefeated for the tourney crown.
Burlington-Edison beat Ellensburg in the semifinals 25-16, 25-16 and Washington in the title match 25-21, 25-18.
Gabby Mackenzie added 46 kills on the day, while Lauryn Dykstra had 55 digs.
Burlington-Edison coach Tawnya Brewer said she was thrilled by the Tigers’ play, especially considering the quality of the nine-team field.
“They played so amazing today,” she said. “Just steady and consistent all day long. Most of the teams that came to this were undefeated or had only lost one match. It was good to see what those teams look like.”
Cross Country Sedro-Woolley, Mount Vernon at Hole in the Wall Invitational
LAKEWOOD — Sedro-Woolley’s Rafe Holz claimed a top-12 finish in his final tuneup before the Skagit County Championships later this week.
The Sedro-Woolley senior finished 12th overall in 15 minutes, 39 seconds. He competed in the race for varsity runners who average under 18 minutes.
Mount Vernon’s Kalyssa DeLaFuente finished 24th (19:55) in her race, for varsity runners averaging over 22:30.
Girls’ Soccer Mount Vernon Christian 4 Sultan 0
MOUNT VERNON — The Hurricanes got goals from four different scorers in the nonleague win.
Caitlin VanderKooy, Abby Russell, Emma Symmank and Hannah VanHofwegen scored for the Hurricanes.
“They played a great game today,” Hurricanes coach John Burmeister said. “We were really happy with everyone’s play ... As a team, we’re putting everything together.”
Isabella Gingerich and VanderKooy spent time in goal.
Boys’ Soccer Crosspoint Academy 2, Mount Vernon Christian 0
BREMERTON — Hurricanes coach Jeremiah Wohlgemuth said his team played well.
“We hosted Orcas Island last night and had to make a quick turnaround. By the end of the game our legs were tired. You could tell we’d played two games in 24 hours,” he said.
