BURLINGTON — The Burlington-Edison girls' soccer team notched its 11th Northwest Conference victory of the season Monday evening as it beat Blaine.
The Tigers defeated the Borderites 3-1, improving to 11-1-1 in conference and 13-1-2 overall.
"That's the best conference record we have had in 10 years," Burlington-Edison coach Ryan Kuttel said. "It's a great accomplishment by this team."
Burlington-Edison led 2-0 at halftime. Moira MacKay scored the Tigers' first goal off an assist from Emma Smith.
Hannah Sayer then took a feed from MacKay to give the Tigers the halftime lead.
In the second half, Miranda Maskell got the ball to Liz Cisneros who deposited it into the back of the net for the final score.
"We played pretty well," Kuttel said. "I don't think we were as sharp as we could have been, however, we were playing at a difficult place on a cold, cold day. Considering that, it was a good outcome."
Burlington-Edison will see what seed it receives into the Bi-District 2A Tournament, which begins Thursday.
"We could host a game or we could get a bye," Kuttel said. "We'll just have to wait and see."
Sehome Mariners 7,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 3
BELLINGHAM — The Mariners sit near the top of the standings in the Northwest Conference for good reason.
"We knew Sehome would likely be the best team we would face in league play," Sedro-Woolley coach Gary Warman said. "They didn't disappoint."
The Cubs did manage to put three on the board as Olivia Isakson scored two and Natalia Schwetz scored one.
Sedro-Woolley — 5-6-2 in conference and 6-7-2 overall — will have its playoff seeding into the Bi-District 2A Tournament finalized today.
Squalicum Storm 2,
Anacortes Seahawks 0,
BELLINGHAM — Anacortes keeper Claire Schnabel did all she could against the Storm, making 26 saves, but two goals found their mark in the Northwest Conference match.
"She played fabulous in goal for us tonight," Anacortes coach Gretchen Hanson said. "We still have some players sitting out with injuries, but we still had some opportunities."
The Seahawks are 3-7-3 in conference and 5-8-3 overall. Anacortes will find out today who its opponent will be in the Bi-District 2A Tournament.
Friday Harbor Wolverines 3,
La Conner Braves 1
FRIDAY HARBOR — The Braves dropped the Northwest 2B/1B League game to the Wolverines.
Delaney Cobbs scored La Conner's only goal as the Braves fall to 1-6 in league and 3-7-1 overall.
Volleyball
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 3,
Concrete Lions 0
CONCRETE — The Hurricanes swept the Lions in the Northwest 2B/1B League match.
Mount Vernon Christian won 25-20, 25-14, 25-13, improving to 7-3 in league and 11-4 overall, while the Lions fall to 0-9 and 3-12.
"It's just a lot of the same things," Concrete coach Kevik Rensink said. "We continue to show improvement and we continue to do things well. They just aren't getting the results they deserve considering all the hard work they are putting in."
Sierra Rensink finished the match 12-for-12 serving with two aces and two blocks for the Lions. Autumn Neece extended her serving streak to 59 straight by going 6 for 6 against the Hurricanes.
Kassidy Smith had 14 digs, while Kylie Clark had 10 digs and three kills for Concrete.
