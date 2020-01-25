LA CONNER — The La Conner girls’ basketball team overcame a challenge Saturday night offered by a team the Braves had breezed by earlier in the season.
Justine Benson and Sarah Cook scored 16 points each, Juna Swanson added 11 points and eight assists and the Braves beat Meridian 55-48 in a nonleague clash.
The Braves beat the Trojans by 28 points earlier this year; on Saturday, the Braves had to come back from a halftime deficit.
“Meridian came out and played very well. They’re a long physical team and make you work for everything,” Braves coach Scott Novak said.
He said La Conner (13-2) held Meridian to 17 points in the second half.
Ferndale Golden Eagles 64,
Anacortes Seahawks 55
ANACORTES — Camryn Kerr scored 21 points, Alizee Hargrove turned in a strong defensive effort and the Seahwawks (5-11) played one of their best all-around games of the year, coach Nate Dunham said.
“Ferndale’s a really good team. They’re relentless with their pressure, with their physicality. For the most part we withstood that pretty well,” Dunham said. “They had four kids in double digits so they spread it around. They just have a lot of weapons and we let them get too many open looks.”
Chimacum Cowboys 46,
Concrete Lions 34
CONCRETE — The Lions wrapped up an exhausting four-game week with a hard-fought matchup against a nonleague opponent.
Coach Kevik Rensink said the Lions struggled to execute from the free-throw line, but said he was proud of the effort to cut a Chimacum lead as large as 21 points to as few as five late.
Andrea Rogers had 15 rebounds, Hayley Daniels scored 13 points and Kelly Savage made a gritty debut for the Lions in her first varsity action, Rensink said.
Boys’ Basketball
Concrete Lions 39,
Chimacum Cowboys 37
CHIMACUM — Levi Lowry had 12 points and 17 rebounds, Lucas Sahlin scored 10 points and Owen Aamot hit two key free throws to secure the nonleague road win for the Lions (2-11).
“We clamped down on them when we needed to,” Lions coach Levi Stewart said. “That was our third game in a row, with a full day of traveling, and it looked like it. I’m proud we were able to step it up when we needed.”
La Conner Braves 44,
Granite Falls Tigers 39
LA CONNER — Elijah Porter had nine points, eight rebounds and five steals and Andre Knudson turned in an important defensive performance as the Braves (6-8) earned the nonleague win.
“Andre’s a machine. He drives our whole defense and we’re a defensive team,” Braves coach Todd Hinderman said.
Girls’ Wrestling
Sedro-Woolley at Grandview Invite
GRANDVIEW — The Cubs’ Lexani Brown won the championship in the 125-pound weight class of the A bracket with a pin of Eisenhower’s Arriana Hernandez.
In other action from that bracket, the Cubs’ Shanoah Shanes tied for third at 110, Mackenzie Hamilton tied for third at 125, Annistazia Kramer tied for third at 155, Eleanor Fair tied for third at 190 and Emilee Workman-Smith placed fourth at 235.
Burlington-Edison, Mount Vernon at Lady Knights Invitational
EVERETT — Cora Orton took second place in her weight class for Burlington-Edison at the tournament at Mariner High School.
Orton lost to Redmond’s Molly Williams in the tournament finals at 120 pounds.
In other action, the Tigers’ Lilia Ortiz tied for third at 100, Chloe Myers tied for third at 105, Natalie Albright tied for third at 130, Emma Fleury tied for third at 170, Cristal Flores-Ayala tied for third at 235 and Delaney Cobbs tied for fifth at 170.
Mount Vernon’s Julie Wilson tied for third at 110. Teammate Carlita Cardona-Arce tied for fifth at 100.
Boys’ Wrestling
Sedro-Woolley at Chehalis Tournament
CHEHALIS — Aidan Fralnklin won the tournament title at 160 pounds to lead the Cubs.
“He looked outstanding. He wrestled his style and pretty much dominated,” Cubs coach Brady Mast said.
Sebastian Hanna (second, 182), Koe Greenough (third, 106), Carter Berrey (third, 132), Ryan Garcia (third, 138) and Owen Carpenter (third, 170) all nabbed top-three finishes.
Concrete at Kalama Rubber Chicken Tournament
KALAMA — Hunter Olmstead claimed second at 220 pounds, losing to Sutton Moon of Kalama, whom Olmstead faced last year in the state finals.
Robert Reed (138) and Peyton Sanchez (182) both tied for fifth.
Mount Vernon at Lynden Invitational
LYNDEN — Three Mount Vernon wrestlers tied for third place: Ryan Wilson (106), Joshua Troupe (145) and Gabe Strong (120).
“The kids are wrestling well and we’re improving,” Bulldogs coach Tony Keller said.
Burlington-Edison at Relentless Tournament
SEATTLE — The Tigers won the tournament, which wrapped up late Friday at Chief Sealth.
Tournament winners were Donovan Hendrickson, Grady Cook, Gus Menne, Xander Nielsen, Freddy Yeates and Tate Cavanaugh.
“Donovan wrestled fantastic, was nice to see him make the transition into believing what he’s capable of,” Tigers coach Kip Jones said. “Xander Nielsen also made really big gains.”
Diving
State Qualifying Meet
ANACORTES — Sedro-Woolley senior Lachlan Boyd finished on top with a score of 330.2 points. Anacortes’ Jacob Tallering finished second (313.65).
