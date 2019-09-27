BELLINGHAM — After a pair of ties, the Burlington-Edison girls’ soccer team notched a win Thursday afternoon against Meridian in a Northwest Conference game.
The Tigers came away with the 4-1 victory.
“It was a much-improved effort by us,” Burlington-Edison coach Ryan Kuttel said. “We played 80 solid minutes.”
Moira MacKay scored a pair of goals, one off an assist from Emma Smith and the other from Miranda Maskell.
Maskell scored off an assist from Smith and Liz Cisneros scored a goal unassisted.
“Miranda Maskell played a solid game for us,” Kuttel said. “We were able to work out the kinks in this game that we couldn’t in the last two where we came away with ties.”
Burlington-Edison improves to 2-1-1 in conference and 4-1-2 overall.
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 5, Nooksack Valley Pioneers 0
NOOKSACK VALLEY — The Cubs got the Northwest Conference shutout, but in the eyes of coach Gary Warman, it wasn’t pretty.
“It’s a place we never excel technically,” Warman said. “And this trip was no different ... at least it didn’t rain.”
Sedro-Woolley’s Olivia Isakson proved to be a tough mark for the Pioneers as she finished with a hat trick, while teammate Chloe Hynds scored twice.
The Cubs are 3-1 in conference and 4-3 overall.
Mount Vernon Christian
Hurricanes 11 Muckleshoot Tribal School Kings 0
MOUNT VERNON — Abby Russell scored four goals to pace the Hurricanes and Emma Symmank scored three in the nonleague victory.
Caitlin VanderKooy, Sydney Sharkey, Hannah VanHofwagen and Sophia Schmaus also scored for the Hurricanes.
Shimrith Nemnich and Isabella Gingerich were in goal for the shutout as the Hurricanes improved to 5-1.
Lynden Christian Lyncs 4, Anacortes Seahawks 0
LYNDEN — Anacortes coach Gretchen Hanson said the team got stellar play from three young players: sophomore center back Samantha Dziminowicz, freshman Tesa Balding and freshman goalkeeper Claire Schnabel, who made 16 saves.
“There was a lot of good stuff that happened. ... They probably played better than they have all season,” Hanson said.
Jackson Timberwolves 1, Mount Vernon Bulldogs 0
Overtime
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs came up short, losing in the second overtime of the Western 4A Conference game.
“It was quite the heart breaker,” Mount Vernon coach Rene Caro said. “It was an amazing game. The best game I’ve seen this program play in years.”
Caro highlighted the play of midfielders Kennedy McKinnon and Maizie Chapin, along with defender Abby Staheli and goalkeeper Thalia Ward.
Boys’ Soccer
Orcas Island Vikings 6, La Conner Braves 1
LA CONNER — Noah Lee scored off an Alden Schnabel assist, but the Braves had trouble against a tough Vikings team.
“Their program is a little stronger and they’re really good at possessing the ball,” Braves coach Galen McKnight said.
He said the Braves need to get off to a faster start in future games.
“We’re trying to get the fire going in the first half,” he said.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.