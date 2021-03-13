Anacortes High School girls' soccer player Camryn Kerr has earned statewide recognition.
The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association selected Kerr as one of its Athletes of the Week for the week of March 2 to March 8.
Kerr, a sophomore, was more than a dozen athletes selected for recognition for the third week of the prep season. She has a Skagit County-leading 14 goals this season.
The Seahawks were 6-2-1 headed into the final week of the COVID-shortened season.
Honors for MacKenzie
Gabriella MacKenzie's hot start for the Burlington-Edison volleyball team has earned national attention as the senior was honored as the MaxPreps/American Volleyball Coaches Association Player of the Week for Washington state for the week of Feb. 15-21.
MacKenzie, an outside hitter committed to Menlo College, played in eight sets that week, notching 54 kills, 37 digs, 17 receptions, two blocks and seven aces.
For the week of Feb. 23 to March 1, MacKenzie was honored by the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association as one of its Players of the Week.
The senior had a week with 80 kills, including 31 against Anacortes. She leads the Tigers in kills per set (7.1) and digs per set (3.7) and notched 54 kills, 37 digs and seven aces in two matches.
The senior was among 12 athletes honored for Week 2 play by the WIAA.
Volleyball
Oak Harbor Wildcats 3,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 0
OAK HARBOR — Sedro-Woolley fell to Oak Harbor on Friday night to remain winless this season.
The Cubs are 0-7.
Baseball
Friday Harbor Wolverines 24,
MVC Hurricanes 2
FRIDAY HARBOR — The Hurricanes lost Friday for the second time this season.
They are 0-2.
Coupeville Wolves 12,
La Conner Braves 2
Coupeville Wolves 21,
La Conner Braves 0
COUPEVILLE — La Conner dropped both games of a Friday doubleheader.
The Braves are 0-3.
