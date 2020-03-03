The La Conner girls’ basketball team has put up some eye-popping scoring numbers this season, but as the Braves prepare for Class 2B State Tournament play in the Spokane Arena, head coach Scott Novak said they will need stellar defensive play too.
The Braves (21-2) have averaged almost 76 points a game heading into Thursday’s action, including one game where they broke 100 points. Justine Benson leads all Skagit County girls in scoring at 17.1 points per game.
Those numbers, Novak said, may have overshadowed improving defensive play throughout the season. That was evident, he said, in the Braves’ recent win over Columbia (Burbank) where they slowed their opponent down in a game that was closer than its final score — 57-39 — may indicate.
“People look at how many points we put up but we’re playing solid defense and that may have gone unnoticed,” he said.
The Braves have yielded just under 34 points per game this season.
Novak said that facet will be needed in Spokane, where the Braves will play tough opponents they tried to prepare themselves for with nonconference games against King’s, Anacortes and Wahkiakum.
“We’ll be playing good competition. If the ball’s not going in, we can get it done on the defensive end,” he said. “You can always play solid defense and rebounding whether the ball’s going in or not.”
The Braves will face either St. George’s or Tri-Cities Prep in their first game in the quarterfinals. La Conner faced both in last year’s tournament, in which it finished fifth.
Class 2A State Tournament
The Burlington-Edison girls’ team is as hot as can be as it charges into the Yakima SunDome. The Tigers have won 20 of their 24 games this season, and apart from a nonleague loss to Arlington their only losses were to No. 1 Lynden (twice) and Lynden Christian, which has reeled off a gaudy record of its own at 24-1.
The Tigers have a balanced scoring attack led by Katie King (10.9 points per game) and Sydney Reisner (9.9), and have won three of their four postseason games, two by margins in the double digits and a four-point win over White River in their most recent game.
The Tigers will kick off their stint in Yakima at 9 a.m. Thursday in the quarterfinals against either Port Angeles or Clarkston, who will play Wednesday.
Port Angeles went 12-0 in the Olympic League and is 19-5 overall. The Roughriders have three players in double-digit scoring: forward Jaida Wood (12.4), guard Emilia Long (12.0) and forward Eve Burke (11.2). Clarkston is 19-6 overall and finished third with a 7-5 record in the Great Northern League.
Class 1B State Tournament
The Mount Vernon Christian girls face a perilous game in the opening round of action in Spokane, with a loser-out game at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday against Moses Lake Christian/Covenant Christian.
The Hurricanes’ opponent went 11-1 in league, is 16-6 overall and has won nine games in a row, including both postseason games leading up to tonight’s matchup. Freshman Kali Kast is the Lions’ leading scorer at 13.3 points per game; Deana Gulenko adds 9.5.
Senior guard Josie Droog leads the Hurricanes in scoring with 14.3 points per game. The senior point guard is the county’s second-leading scorer among girls.
Mount Vernon Christian (20-6) has placed sixth at state in the previous two years.
