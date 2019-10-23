MOUNT VERNON — It was a battle Tuesday night as the Mount Vernon volleyball team clashed with the Jackson Timberwolves in a Western 4A Conference match.
The match went the distance with Jackson coming away with the 25-15, 14-25, 25-22, 22-25, 15-9 victory.
It was just the second loss of the season for the Bulldogs.
“It was a close match,” Mount Vernon coach Mishel Keltner said. “We started slow and in the last set, about halfway through, we played timid. But this is a great learning opportunity for us.”
Naisa Williams finished with nine kills and five aces for the Bulldogs. Lily Zavala had 22 digs and two aces, while Alexis Aguilar tallied five kills and an ace.
Mount Vernon is 8-2 in conference and overall.
La Conner Braves 3,
Concrete Lions 0
CONCRETE — Sarah Cook was 18-of-18 serving, Justine Benson had 21 assists and 11 digs, and the undefeated Braves dispatched the Lions 25-6, 25-10, 25-9 in a Northwest 2B/1B League match.
Ellie Marble had nine kills, Joanie Benson had eight kills, and Morgan Herrera had nine kills and seven aces for the Braves.
La Conner coach Suzanne Marble said of the Lions: “They really battled and are much improved on defense.”
Concrete coach Kevik Rensink said the Lions played well on defense.
“I thought our defense was really good; it was probably one of our better defensive performances of the season,” he said.
Rensink said Cassidy Smith and Kylie Clark played well on defense. Smith had 11 digs and Clark had eight.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 3,
Bellingham Red Raiders 0
BELLINGHAM — The Tigers didn’t waste any time in putting away the Red Raiders.
Burlington-Edison cruised to the Northwest Conference victory 25-6, 25-9, 25-11 as Bellingham struggled in serve receive.
“A definite bonus was we served 22 aces in the (match),” Burlington-Edison coach Tawnya Brewer said.
The vast majority of those aces came from Katie King, who finished with 14, nearly matching her season total. King also had 10 kills.
Lauryn Dykstra also had 10 kills for the Tigers.
Ferndale Golden Eagles 3,
Anacortes Seahawks 1
FERNDALE — The Seahawks started off strong but faltered as the Golden Eagles held them off 21-25, 25-12, 25-19, 25-10 in a Northwest Conference match.
“We played really well for about the first set and a half. Then Ferndale set up a big block and we had a tough time getting around them,” Seahawks coach Kelsey Swapp said.
Alyssa Kiser had seven kills, Aynslee King had five kills and six blocks, and Kenna Flynn had 25 assists for the Seahawks.
Squalicum Storm 3,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 1
BELLINGHAM — Claire Hindman had 12 kills and six aces, and Jamie Bartok had 10 kills for the Cubs, but Squalicum won the Northwest Conference match 25-21, 25-17, 18-25, 25-23.
