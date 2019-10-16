MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon volleyball team didn’t waste any time Tuesday night in sweeping the visiting Mariner Marauders in a Western 4A Conference match.
The Bulldogs won 25-23, 25-13, 25-12.
“They played adequately,” Mount Vernon coach Mishel Keltner said. “They certainly didn’t play up to their potential, but they did enough.”
Naisa Williams had 10 kills, while Grace Pollett had nine kills. Lily Zavala finished with three aces.
The Bulldogs are 7-1 in conference and overall.
La Conner Braves 3, Orcas Island Vikings 0
EASTSOUND — Justine Benson had 27 assists, Ellie Marble had 14 kills, 13 digs and five aces, and the Braves overcame a bumpy start for the 25-11, 25-9, 25-10 victory.
“We came out flat ... too many unforced errors (in the first set),” Braves coach Suzanne Marble said. “But we pulled it together.
Morgan Herrera had 15 digs, five kills and three aces for La Conner. Rachel Cram had 12 digs and Joanie Benson had 10 kills as the Braves remained undefeated.
Anacortes Seahawks 3, Lakewood Cougars 0
ANACORTES — Kenna Flynn provided 26 assists and five aces as the Seahawks won the Northwest Conference matchup 25-16, 25-11, 25-18.
Alyssa Kiser had seven kills, Aynslee King had 12 kills and Adriana Bickley had 15 digs for the Seahawks (3-5 conference, 3-6 overall).
Lynden Lions 3, Burlington-Edison Tigers 0
LYNDEN — The Lions handed the Tigers the Northwest Conference loss 25-23, 25-20, 26-24.
Amey Rainaud-Hinds had 25 assists and Katie King had 11 kills, but Tigers coach Tawnya Brewer said Burlington-Edison was on the defensive all night.
“(Lynden) exposed our weaknesses better than anyone has so far, which is a good thing. We know what we need to work on,” she said.
Gabby Mackenzie had seven kills and Bronte Lacey had six kills for the Tigers.
Friday Harbor Wolverines 3, Concrete Lions 0
CONCRETE — The Wolverines notched their first Northwest 2B/1B League victory with the 25-20, 25-17, 25-19 win over the Lions.
“It’s been the same thing all year,” Lions coach Kevik Rensink said. “We dug ourselves a hole on every set ... they’re not capturing the urgency or playing with it from the beginning.”
Sierra Rensink and Autumn Neece were a combined 21-of-21 serving for the Lions.
Concrete is 0-5 in league and 1-8 overall.
Ferndale Golden Eagles 3, Sedro-Woolley Cubs 2
FERNDALE — The Golden Eagles got past the Cubs, who fell to 2-7.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.