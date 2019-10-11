BURLINGTON — The Burlington-Edison volleyball team boasted an unblemished record heading into Thursday’s Northwest Conference match against Anacortes.
It remained perfect following a 25-12, 25-15, 25-10 victory.
“We played well,” Burlington-Edison coach Tawnya Brewer said. “They played steady, smooth and consistent. They got into a rhythm from the beginning.”
Burlington-Edison’s Katie King finished with 20 kills, while Bronte Lacey had 12 kills. Dylan Isaacson finished with 12 digs, and Amey Rainaud had 33 assists and 13 digs.
The Tigers were solid at the net and from behind the service line. They tallied 13 aces.
Kenna Flynn had 15 assists for the Seahawks. Mackenzie Wakefield and Aynslee King each had four kills.
Burlington-Edison is 7-0 in conference and 9-0 overall. The Seahawks are 2-5 and 2-6.
La Conner Braves 3, Friday Harbor Wolverines 0
LA CONNER — Justine Benson was 16-of-16 serving with 20 assists, Joanie Benson was 19-of-20 with five kills, and the Braves dispatched the Wolverines 25-2, 25-8, 25-12.
Ellie Marble added 12 kills and Morgan Herrera had four kills as the Braves served 94 percent to remain undefeated.
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 3, Concrete Lions 0
MOUNT VERNON — The Hurricanes dispatched the Lions to improve to 4-1 in the Northwest 2B/1B League and 8-2 overall.
Mount Vernon Christian won 25-12, 25-6, 25-8.
“Those scores are really not indicative of how we played,” Concrete coach Kevik Rensink said. “They played extremely hard. There were long rallies and everyone was on their game.”
Rensink said both liberos were extremely effective — Mount Vernon Christian’s Josie Droog and Concrete’s Kassidy Smith, who had 22 digs.
“Talk about exceptional libero play,” he said. “Those two got to just about everything.”
Lynden Lions 3, Sedro-Woolley Cubs 0
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Lions swept the Cubs to improve to 6-1 in the Northwest Conference and 7-1 overall. Sedro-Woolley fell to 1-6 and 2-6.
