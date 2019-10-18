BURLINGTON — The Burlington-Edison volleyball team got back to its winning ways Thursday night against Ferndale in a Northwest Conference match.
The Tigers came away with the 25-23, 26-24, 25-18 victory to improve to 8-1 in conference and 9-1 overall.
“It was a great win for us,” Burlington-Edison coach Tawnya Brewer said. “Especially after the loss. For the team to come back from that match and play as well as they did is impressive.”
Katie King led the Tigers with 19 kills and 14 digs, while Amey Rainaud tallied 22 assists and 12 digs. Dylan Isaacson finished with 14 digs.
La Conner Braves 3, Darrington Loggers 0
LA CONNER — Justine Benson had 34 assists, Ellie Marble had 13 digs and 16 kills, and Joanie Benson was 22-of-22 serving with eight kills as the Braves won 25-4, 25-13, 25-17.
“It was a much-improved Darrington team. They were great on defense, which gave us a good match,” La Conner coach Suzanne Marble said.
Morgan Herrera had 17 digs and seven kills for the Braves.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 3, Cascade Bruins 0
EVERETT — Naisa Williams had 10 kills and four aces, Gracie Pollett had nine kills and five aces, and the Bulldogs won on the road 25-9, 25-9, 25-10.
Alexis Aguilar added two kills and three aces.
“The girls enjoyed themselves, but played purposefully,” Mount Vernon coach Mishel Keltner said.
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 3, Friday Harbor Wolverines 1
FRIDAY HARBOR — The Hurricanes improved to 5-2 in the Northwest 2B/1B League and 9-3 overall.
Orcas Island Vikings 3, Concrete Lions 1
EAST SOUND — The Lions rallied to win game three of the match but couldn’t net another victory in the Northwest 2B/1B League match.
The Vikings won 25-20, 25-21, 21-25, 25-18.
“There was a lot of good volleyball played tonight,” Concrete coach Kevik Rensink said. “Both teams played very well. “
The Lions served 94% led by Sierra Rensink, who went 16-for-16. Kassidy Smith was 13-for-13 and Rebekah Rider was 11-for-11.
Rensink had five kills, while Kylie Clark had four.
Concrete is 0-6 in league and 1-9 overall.
Lynden Lions 3, Anacortes Seahawks 0
ANACORTES — The Lions downed the Seahawks 25-13, 25-20, 25-13 in the Northwest Conference match.
Anacortes coach Kelsey Swapp said the Seahawks performed well against an athletic Lynden squad.
“We competed well. We got a good block up every time,” she said.
Aynslee King and Alyssa Kiser had five kills each for the Seahawks; Kenna Flynn had 18 assists.
