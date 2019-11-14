A second straight state title remains a possibility for the La Conner volleyball team after the first day of action Thursday at the Class 2B State Tournament.
The Braves topped first-round opponent Willapa Valley 25-13, 25-16, 25-8, then beat Brewster in the quarterfinals 25-18, 25-19, 25-23 to advance to today’s semifinals at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
Against Willapa Valley, Justine Benson had 39 assists, Ellie Marble had 16 kills and Morgan Herrera was 20 of 20 serving with 11 digs. Joanie Benson was 17 of 17 serving with 10 kills, and Emma Keller and Rachel Cram had 12 digs each.
Against a Brewster team that has a Western Washington University commit in hitter Brooklynne Boesel, the Braves got 35 assists from Justine Benson, 16 kills and 23 digs from Marble, 19 digs and nine kills from Herrera, and eight kills from Joanie Benson.
Cram had 23 digs and Keller had 17 digs.
La Conner coach Suzanne Marble said she was pleased the Braves closed the door on a tough Brewster team that was making a comeback in the third set.
“I’m proud of the way they finished,” she said.
The Braves won the Class 2B title last year to cap an undefeated season.
They’ll play in the semifinal match at 11:45 a.m. today.
Mount Vernon Christian at Class 1B State Tournament
YAKIMA — After a win and a loss on the first day of the tournament, the Hurricanes are still in the running for fifth place.
Mount Vernon Christian won its tournament opener against Klickitat/Glenwood 25-10, 25-18, 26-24. In their second-round match, the Hurricanes lost to Oakesdale 25-14, 25-10, 25-15.
The Hurricanes face Pateros at 8 a.m. today in a loser-out match.
Eastlake Wolves 3,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 0
SNOHOMISH — The Wolves ended the Bulldogs’ run in the Bi-District 4A Tournament — and their season — with a 25-21, 25-19, 25-16 victory.
Gracie Pollett had nine kills, Alexis Aguilar had four kills and two blocks, and Naisa Williams had five kills for the Bulldogs.
“Eastlake had a big block on our hitters. That made it difficult for us to finish well,” Mount Vernon coach Mishel Keltner said. “We had good rallies, but were unable to get the last ball down to earn the point.”
She said, “It was a great season. The girls enjoyed playing together and that meant a lot.”
