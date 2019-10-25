LA CONNER — The La Conner volleyball team was as successful in its second match of the season against Mount Vernon Christian as it was in the first, dispatching the Hurricanes on Thursday 3-0 at home.
Justine Benson had 30 assists, Ellie Marble had 16 kills, and Morgan Herrera had five aces, four kills and 14 digs as the Braves won 25-11, 25-5, 25-11.
“Mount Vernon Christian played good defense against us tonight,” Braves coach Suzanne Marble said. “They came out strong. ... It’s always a good match with Mount Vernon Christian. It brings the two communities together.”
Marble said she’s been pleased to see improvement throughout the season by the Braves, who got nine kills from Joanie Benson and 14 digs by Rachel Cram.
Anacortes Seahawks 3, Bellingham Red Raiders 0
ANACORTES — Ariana Bickley had 20 digs, Kenna Flynn provided 28 assists and Alyssa Kiser had nine kills as the Seahawks won 25-13, 25-18, 25-16.
Aynslee King added eight kills as the Seahawks improved to 4-7 in the Northwest Conference and 4-8 overall.
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 3, Blaine Borderites 0
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs swept the Borderites 25-21, 25-18, 25-17.
“We showed up and played well and took care of business,” Cubs coach Chris Tesarik said. “This was a good win. ... RPI-wise, Blaine was ahead of us.”
The Cubs improve to 3-8 in the Northwest Conference and 4-8 overall.
Glacier Peak Grizzlies 3,Mount Vernon Bulldogs 0
SNOHOMISH — It was a tough night for the Bulldogs.
Mount Vernon lost the 4A Western Conference match 25-20, 25-23, 25-16.
“We just couldn’t put all the pieces together,” Mount Vernon coach Mishel Keltner said. “Sometimes you lose and sometimes you learn. We’ll learn from this.”
Mount Vernon’s Kamryn Horton finished with 20 assists, four kills and two aces.
“She worked really hard to try and push the team,” Keltner said of Horton.
The Bulldogs are 8-3 in conference and overall.
Darrington Loggers 3,Concrete Lions 0
DARRINGTON — The Lions kept it close, but the Loggers came away with the Northwest 2B/1B League victory.
Darrington won 25-17, 25-21, 25-16.
“All three sets were close,” Concrete coach Kevik Rensink said. “We just keep making little mistakes and those little mistakes make all the difference.”
Concrete’s Sierra Rensink finished with six kills, two blocks and was 10-for-10 serving. Kylie Clark finished with six kills and 10 digs, while Kassidy Smith tallied 15 digs.
The Lions are 0-8 in league and 3-11 overall.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.