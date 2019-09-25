BURLINGTON — The Burlington-Edison volleyball team thrived Tuesday in an early season test against a high-powered opponent.
Katie King had 22 kills, Amey Rainaud-Hinds provided 47 assists and the Tigers downed a visiting Lynden Christian team 25-17, 20-25, 25-22, 25-20.
“They kept attacking and finding holes in the defense,” Tigers coach Tawnya Brewer said of her team. “We attacked with our serving so they wouldn’t be able to run their offense.”
Dylan Isaacson had five aces and 22 digs, Gabby MacKenzie had 12 kills and Lauryn Dykstra had nine kills for the Tigers.
Brewer said it was a true team effort, with players making contributions all over the court.
“We ran our offense as best we could because (Lynden Christian) was doubling up Katie for most of the night. It opened things up for our other hitters,” she said.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 3, Cascade Bruins 0
MOUNT VERNON — Grace Pollett had eight kills and six aces, Alexis Aguilar had seven kills and Naisa Williams had seven kills and two aces as the Bulldogs dispatched the Bruins 25-10, 25-7, 25-12.
“It was important for us to keep our rhythm; we wanted to maintain our momentum,” Bulldogs coach Mishel Keltner said.
Anacortes Seahawks 3, Mount Baker Mountaineers 0
ANACORTES — Anacortes topped the Northwest Conference opponent 25-19, 25-11, 25-16 behind 19 digs by Ariana Bickley and Kenna Flynn’s 28 assists.
“We hit consistently throughout the match,” Seahawks coach Kelsey Swapp said.
Aynslee King had four solo blocks, Alyssa Kiser had 13 kills, and Mackenzie Wakefield and Lauren Long provided four kills each for Anacortes.
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 3, Darrington Loggers 1
MOUNT VERNON — The Hurricanes improved to 1-0 in league and 5-0 overall with the win over the Loggers.
Meridian Trojans 3, Sedro-Woolley Cubs 1
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Trojans managed to eke past the Cubs, winning 26-24, 26-24, 28-30, 26-24.
“It was a battle all night long; we’d pull ahead and they’d come back and then they’d pull ahead and we’d come back,” Cubs coach Chris Tesarik said. “We just couldn’t close it out. We had quite a few errors, which in a close match costs you in the end.”
Claire Hindman had 19 kills for the Cubs; Jamie Bartok had 12.
