BURLINGTON — The Burlington-Edison volleyball team hosted Nooksack Valley on Tuesday night in a Northwest Conference match that saw the Tigers cruise to victory.
Burlington-Edison won 25-15, 25-18, 25-19 and remains perfect on the season at 4-0 in conference and 5-0 overall.
“They played well,” Tigers coach Tawyna Brewer said. “It was a solid match and a good win.”
Burlington-Edison’s Lauryn Dykstra finished with 12 kills and 14 digs. Katie King tallied 19 kills and 20 digs, while Amey Rainaud had 44 assists and five aces. Gabby MacKenzie finished with five blocks.
La Conner Braves 3, Concrete Lions 0
LA CONNER — Justine Benson had 16 assists, Ellie Marble had 13 kills and Joanie Benson was 30-of-30 serving with nine aces as the Braves downed the Lions 25-5, 25-9, 25-8 in the Northwest 2B/1B League match.
“They played steady and even,” Braves coach Suzanne Marble said.
Emma Keller had seven digs and four assists, while Sarah Cook had seven digs for the defending Class 2B state champions.
“They are the best team in the state this year,” Concrete coach Kevik Rensink said of La Conner. “And they were the best team in the state last year. I told the team they should be excited about playing against the best and seeing where they are at.”
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 3, Glacier Peak Grizzlies 2
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs and Grizzlies battled for every point in the Western 4A Conference match.
“They fought hard,” Mount Vernon coach Mishel Keltner said. “Glacier Peak was a formidable opponent.”
The Bulldogs won 22-25, 25-21, 20-25, 25-20, 15-13.
Naisa Williams finished with 17 kills for Mount Vernon, while Grace Pollett tallied 14 kills, 17 digs and five aces. Lily Zavala added 27 digs.
The Bulldogs are 4-0 in conference and overall.
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 3, Lakewood Cougars 0
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs used a few tweaks to get past the Cougars 25-19, 25-18, 25-17 in a Northwest Conference matchup.
“I took our old lineup and tossed it aside and put in a new lineup, and the girls responded well,” Cubs coach Chris Tesarik said. “They were very understanding of what the coaching staff wanted, and defensively we were a lot stronger.”
