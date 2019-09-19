DEMING — The Burlington-Edison volleyball team vtraveled Thursday to Mount Baker in the Northwest Conference opener for the Tigers.
And the Tigers returned home with the 25-6, 25-10, 25-9 victory.
“It was a nice start,” Burlington-Edison coach Tawnya Brewer said.
Katie King had a near-perfect night hitting, smacking the ball at an .857 clip while tallying 13 kills.
Lauryn Dykstra finished with eight kills, while the team served 11 aces.
Amey Rainaud had 31 assists for the Tigers, who improve to 1-0 in conference and 3-1 overall.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 3, Mariner Marauders 0
EVERETT — Kamryn Horton had 23 assists, Grace Pollett had eight kills and Alexis Aguilar had six kills and five aces as the Bulldogs won 25-17, 25-19, 25-12.
“We’ve been practicing for a long time, so this was a great opportunity to get in there and compete,” Bulldogs coach Mishel Keltner said. “The girls executed the game plan well.”
La Conner Braves 3, Todd Beamer Titans 0
FEDERAL WAY — The Braves went on the road and swept aside a Class 4A opponent 25-12, 25-8, 25-16.
Justine Benson had 23 assists, Ellie Marble had 18 kills and 14 digs, and Joanie Benson was 23-of-24 serving with five aces.
Braves coach Suzanne Marble said she was pleased with how well the team maintained its intensity throughout.
“Typically in the second set you let up a little bit, that was one of their better ones,” she said. “They were having fun and you could tell.”
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 3, Grace Academy Eagles 0
MARYSVILLE — The Hurricanes improved to 4-0.
Sehome Mariners 3, Anacortes Seahawks 1
BELLINGHAM — Kenna Flynn had 30 assists and Ariana Bickley had 21 digs for Anacortes but Sehome won 21-25, 25-20, 25-10, 25-21.
“It was a good battle. It was back and forth the whole match,” Seahawks coach Kelsey Swapp said.
Alyssa Kiser had eight kills and Aynslee King and Lauren Long each had five kills.
Lynden Christian Lyncs 3, Sedro-Woolley Cubs 0
LYNDEN — Both teams saw their records go to 1-1 overall after the Lyncs swept the Cubs 25-18, 25-8, 25-15.
“We got off to a great start. ... We had the lead most of the first set,” Cubs coach Chris Tesarik said. “They kept with us with their experience and got the first-set win and the wind came out of our sails. We played well at some times and not so well at other times.
