SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Skagit County’s girls’ wrestling teams made their mark Saturday during the Sedro-Woolley Invitational.
Burlington-Edison tied for the tournament title, Mount Vernon produced a champion and Sedro-Woolley boasted several stellar finishes in a tournament that drew more than 40 schools and hundreds of wrestlers.
Burlington-Edison tied with Mount Baker for the team title behind a host of excellent performances.
“This tournament’s always tough. You’re coming out of winter break. It was nice to see the girls get after it,” Burlington-Edison coach Windy Lovejoy said.
Lilia Ortiz (105 pounds) and Cora Orton (120) placed second for the Tigers, while Chloe Meyers (110) and Delaney Cobbs (170) placed third. Natalie Albright added a fifth-place finish at 135 and Kaliana Bill placed sixth at 145.
Mount Vernon’s Nayeli Gomez-Guzman earned the tourney title at 110 with a dramatic, 5-4 win in the match’s final seconds. Julie Wilson was second at 125. Laney Flores added a fifth-place finish at 140 pounds.
For the host Cubs, coach Barb Morgan was pleased with what she saw by all involved.
“We ran both a varsity and junior varsity tournament,” Morgan said. “We had over 350 girls from 45 schools. There were a ton of wrestlers. We are super-excited with the turnout and with having so many quality teams.”
Shanoah Shanes finished second at 115 for Sedro-Woolley.
“She looked really good,” Morgan said. “She pinned the girl from Snohomish in the first round of the semifinals, the same girl who put her out at state.”
Madison Berrey was fourth at 145 and Lexani Brown (125) and Eleanor Fair (190) each finished fifth for Sedro-Woolley.
“I have a ton of respect for those girls that finish fifth,” Morgan added. “They actually have to wrestle the most matches to finish fifth. So those two had a great day.”
Morgan also was impressed with the effort she saw from Berrey.
“She’s only a sophomore,” the coach said, “but she had a huge day. She’s really growing by leaps and bounds. It’s exciting to see.”
Boys’ Wrestling
Mount Vernon at Everett Invitational
EVERETT — Two Mount Vernon wrestlers earned second-place finishes.
In the 106-pound class, Ryan Wilson pinned his way to the title match before he lost a narrow decision to Everett’s Jonah Palabrica, 9-8. In the 195-pound class, Vyncent Rodriguez won three in a row before losing by fall in the final match.
Mount Vernon’s Nicholas Clay earned a co-sixth place finish at heavyweight; fellow Bulldog Joshua Troupe earned a co-third place finish at 152.
“For a young group, they’re coming along well,” Bulldogs coach Tony Keller said.
Concrete at Gut Check, Mount Baker Invite
Concrete heavyweight Hunter Olmstead reached the quarterfinals of the Gut Check Tournament at the ShoWare Center in Kent and finished sixth overall in the 64-wrestler bracket. The tournament featured wrestlers from as far away as New Jersey.
“It’s a tough tournament and he wrestled well all weekend,” Lions coach Jesse Dellinger said.
Several Lions earned places at the tournament in Deming. Peyton Sanchez placed fifth at 195, Skyler Ottow (182), Robert Reed (138) and Jaydon Craig (132) all were sixth.
