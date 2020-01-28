Mount Vernon is returning to Class 3A.
The school, which moved from Class 3A to Class 4A at the start of the 2011-12 school year, was put back in 3A on Sunday when the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association approved reclassification for the 2020-2024 cycle.
Starting next school year, Mount Vernon will play football in the Western 3A Conference North Division and all other sports in the Northwest Conference.
"It was an opportunity to get back into the Northwest Conference," said Chris Oliver, Mount Vernon athletic director, said of the changes. "People talked about that all the time. ... Everyone is really excited about it."
The move back to Class 3A was brought about because the WIAA is now using each school's number of students who receive free or reduced fee lunches in determining enrollment figures.
While Mount Vernon has over the past year had an average enrollment of 1,470 — a number that would have put the school in Class 4A — its average adjusted enrollment after factoring in the percentage of students who receive free or reduced fee lunches is 1,249.5.
Class 3A includes schools with adjusted enrollments of 900 to 1,299.
Oak Harbor, also a Class 3A school, will make the move with Mount Vernon to the Western 3A Conference North Division for football and the Northwest Conference for all the other sports.
The Northwest Conference will now include 16 teams.
"It's a win-win for us," Oliver added. "When the opportunity to move back to the Northwest Conference became a possibility, we did a survey of community members, coaches and students. The options included opting up to 4A, staying in the WesCo or going to the Northwest Conference. The majority wanted to go to the Northwest Conference. People talked a lot about renewing those traditional rivalries."
In the Northwest Conference, Mount Vernon will be back in a conference with Sedro-Woolley, Burlington-Edison and Anacortes.
Mount Vernon's move to the Northwest Conference also makes fiscal sense in terms of the school's transportation budget.
"In mileage, there will be a big difference," Oliver said. "There is about a 20-mile round-trip difference between playing in the WesCo and the Northwest Conference. That means less transportation costs and less time out of class for our student-athletes."
Burlington-Edison Athletic Director Don Beazizo said Mount Vernon and Oak Harbor are nice additions to the Northwest Conference.
"It obviously helps them with travel expenses," Beazizo said. "And the addition of both Mount Vernon and Oak Harbor just makes sense. It gives us (the Northwest Conference) an even 16 teams. In track terms, it's two heats of eight."
For football, the Western 3A Conference North Division will consist of Mount Vernon, Ferndale, Oak Harbor, Stanwood, Arlington, Marysville Pilchuck and Marysville Getchell.
A major change in this reclassification cycle is that each of the state's six classifications has preset enrollment thresholds as opposed to the WIAA placing schools into six evenly distributed classifications.
Statewide, this cycle includes 51 teams in Class 4A, 79 in Class 3A, 62 in Class 2A, 60 in Class 1A, 61 in Class 2B and 85 in Class 1B.
The WIAA will set the number of state tournament entries based on the number of teams in each classification.
Mount Vernon isn't the only Skagit County school that will be changing classifications. Concrete will drop from Class 2B to Class 1B.
The league the Lions play in will stay largely the same, though Coupeville will be added.
Concrete Athletic Director Randy Sweeney said one more change may crop up down the road: The Lions will likely play eight-man football in a newly created football-only league.
"Things are trending in that direction," he said.
La Conner Athletic Director Kathy Herrera said the Braves, who will remain a Class 2B school, will continue to play 11-man football.
