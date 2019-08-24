ALGER — Rick Smith edged Kevin Smith to capture the Modified feature in racing action Saturday night at Skagit Speedway.
Craig Moore, who finished third in the main event, and Kevin Smith won Modified heat races.
Eric Turner won the Sportsman Sprints main, followed by Jayme Barnes and Chase Goetz.
Goetz and Bill Rude won Sportsman heat races. Sean Johnson had the top qualifying time at 12.207 seconds.
Heat winners in the 360 division included Eric Fisher, Brock Lemley and Luke Didiuk. Devon Borden posted the fastest qualifying time at 11.617 seconds.
Results of the 360 feature were not available.
Saturday marked the last regular points race before the season championships on Sept. 14. The World of Outlaws make their annual appearance at the speedway next Friday and Saturday. There is no racing on Sept. 7.
