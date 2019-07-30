A comeback by the Mount Vernon Riverdogs fell just short Tuesday in the American Legion AA state baseball tournament.
After Kennewick scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to grab a 6-3 lead, the Riverdogs scored two in the top of the seventh before their opponent got the third out.
The 6-5 win by Kennewick at Davis High School in Yakima ended Mount Vernon’s season.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, Kennewick’s Bodie Mamiya hit an RBI single, Garrett Noethe hit an RBI triple and Trevor Ridley, who had three hits in the game, laced an RBI double as the Phantoms plated three runs.
Mount Vernon made a fierce attempt to tie in the top half of the seventh. The inning’s leadoff batter, Cody Shackleton, singled his way on. He later scored on an error — one of Kennewick’s seven — and a Cole Williams doubled brought home another run.
But Kennewick coaxed another out for the win.
Williams collected two hits for he Riverdogs, and Steven Gard and Sam Nelson each added an RBI.
Kennewick advanced to play the Yakima Valley Peppers, who beat Walla Walla 5-2.
