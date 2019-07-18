BURLINGTON — Zack Klinger and the Mount Vernon Riverdogs had to wait 24 hours longer than expected, but they rolled to victory in the first round of the American Legion AA District Tournament anyway.
Klinger got the win on the mound and the Riverdogs beat Lynden 9-0 in a tournament opener delayed a day by rain.
Mount Vernon will face Sedro-Woolley, which also won its opener, at 3 p.m. today at Burlington-Edison High School.
Klinger and Alexander Rolfson both pitched in the victory.
"Once (Zack) got his second pitch going, he controlled the strike zone," Mount Vernon coach Tony Wolden said. "He had his fastball; his breaking ball was loose early, but once he found the zone he was tough to hit."
Lynden got four hits total against the Riverdogs.
Mount Vernon got on the board early with Skyler Jensen's two-run double in the first inning. Cole Williams added an RBI single in that frame.
Later runs included one by Jensen, who had walked and scored on an error; a run by Rolfson, who was pinch-running for Williams, on a passed ball; and two runs on an error in the bottom of the fourth.
Lucas Gahan added a run-scoring sacrifice fly in the fifth inning.
Sedro-Woolley 4, Bellingham 3
Anthony Zitkovich got the win, Owen Murdock got the save and the Sedro-Woolley Outlaws advanced to a game against Mount Vernon at 3 p.m. today.
"Offensively, we played a good game against tough Bellingham pitching," Sedro-Woolley coach Rob Davie said.
Abraham Bierl went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and Baker Sparks went 2-for-3.
Burlington 10, Lakeside Recovery 0
Nathan Van Beek threw 5 2/3 innings and picked up the win as the host team won its opening game in the tournament. The game was shortened to six innings by the 10-run rule.
Burlington is slated to play its next game at 6 p.m. today against Wilder.
Wilder 1, Blaine 0
Wilder got past Blaine with the shutout. It'll play Burlington at 6 p.m. today.
