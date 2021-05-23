EASTSOUND — Emma Droog scored 22 of her team-high 28 points in the first half and the Mount Vernon Christian School girls' basketball team scored 25 straight points to open the second half Saturday as the Hurricanes beat Orcas Island on the road 62-14.
Kailey Faber added 12 points as the Hurricanes improved their record to 3-0 on the early season.
Hurricanes coach Jeff Droog said Mount Vernon Christian started slow but prevailed behind ball pressure, high tempo and communication on defense.
Anacortes Seahawks 50,
Squalicum Storm 36
ANACORTES — Katrina Hudson scored a team-high 15 points and the Seahawks outscored Squalicum 15-2 in the second quarter.
Camryn Kerr and Riley Pirkle each scored eight points for the Seahawks, who improved to 2-0.
Meridian Trojans 44,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 29
MOUNT VERNON — Tenaya Taylor scored nine points and Jacia Navarro-Liston turned in a tough defensive performance, holding Meridian's Maddie Bowler, who had scored 19 points in the teams' previous matchup, to one field goal.
Taylor hit two 3-pointers for the Bulldogs (1-2).
Blaine Borderites 36,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 24
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Borderites won their first game of the season and the Cubs fell to 0-3.
Boys' Basketball
Mount Vernon Christian 68
Orcas Island 65
MOUNT VERNON — Billy DeJong scored 16 points, eighth-grader Davis Fogle scored 15 and the Hurricanes came away with a narrow victory to improve to 2-1.
Liam Millenaar scored 12 points and Nick Wyatt added 10.
"All of our guards did a great job defending and our bigs established their presence down low especially well in the second half," Hurricanes assistant Collin Vander Ark said.
