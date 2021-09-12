BELLINGHAM — Skagit County high school cross country runners took part Saturday at the Sehome Invitational, which drew 33 teams.
Although the races were divided by the grades of the runners, Anacortes junior Jessica Frydenlund posted the fastest time among all girls, finishing the 2-mile course in 11 minutes, 37.10 seconds to help boost the Seahawks to the top spot overall.
Team scoring was determined by each team's top runner from each race, then each team's next two fastest times regardless of race.
"It was an excellent start, we're really happy," Seahawks coach Brad Templeton said.
Fellow Seahawks standout Abigail Goodwin finished seventh in the junior race (13:18.67) and Burlington-Edison's Johnna Waddell placed 14th (13:54.51).
Anacortes sophomore Carolyn Chambers won the sophomore race in 12:50.30 and teammate Casey Lemrick placed second (12:59.69). Mount Vernon's Taylor Hoyer placed fourth (13:05.55). Sedro-Woolley's Makendra McCarthy placed ninth (13:37.80)
Burlington-Edison's Chessah Holmes was the top local in the freshman race with a fifth-place finish (13:48).
Burlington-Edison's seniors were standouts in the senior race, helping the team claim second place in the race.
Finishing high were Katelyn Van Zanten (21st, 14:06.74), Mila Hoagland (26th, 14:22.89) and Sage Mailhiot (28th, 14:31.92). Anacortes runner Ally Cutter was the highest finishing local in that race at 12th (13:12.49).
In the boys' races, Sean Cowan of Mount Vernon was the highest-finishing Skagit County runner with a 16th-place finish in the senior race (11:08.70), in which the Bulldogs took fifth place.
Anacortes had two top-20 finishers in the junior race in Ethan Miller (14th, 11:16.28) and Ryan Metcalf (17th, 11:23.81). In the sophomore race, the Seahawks finished second led by a ninth place by Parker Mong (11:03.46).
Mount Vernon's Nicholas Hoyer was the top-finishing local in the freshman race at sixth place (11:23.36).
Burlington-Edison coach Sue Wright said it was an exciting debut for the Tigers.
"We are are excited with how well our athletes competed, with more than half of our team racing in their first big invitational of their high school careers," she said.
Wright praised the performances of several Tigers, such as Yahir Marban, a first-year cross country competitor who placed 23rd in the junior race.
Girls' Soccer
Mount Vernon Christian 12,
Crosspoint Academy 0
MOUNT VERNON — Abby Russell scored six goals as the Hurricanes raced to their first win of the season.
Kylee Russell and Emily Russell scored two goals apiece, and Ruthie Rozema and Caitlyn VanderKooy each scored once as the Hurricanes improved to 1-0-1.
"We played well today. I was especially happy with how we started and played throughout the first half. We transitioned very well and were able to find spaces in the seams to be able to slice through Crosspoint's defense," Hurricanes coach Mike Russell said.
