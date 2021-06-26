ALGER — Dominic Scelzi has been tough to beat on the West Coast, and that proved true Friday at Skagit Speedway and as it has so many other times this season.
The California-based driver won the feature race at the Jim Raper Memorial Super Dirt Cup on the second night of the three-night event.
It's the 11th victory of the season for the driver.
Combined with his second-place finish on the preliminary night Thursday, Scelzi's win earned him the pole of tonight's sprint-car finale at the 49th annual Dirt Cup.
Due to the forecast of historically hot weather, the schedule for Saturday's action was changed, with gates opening at 5 p.m. and racing scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m.
Scelzi had to fend off a field of American Sprint Car Series and Skagit County stalwarts for his win Friday. Colton Heath finished second, followed by Dylan Westbrook, Matt Covington and, in fifth place, Thursday's overall winner, Blake Hahn.
Hahn is second in overall points heading into tonight, followed by Jason Solwold, Justin Sanders and Heath. The top 16 in points are guaranteed a starting spot in the $15,000-to-win feature.
The sprint-car field boasted 45 cars on Friday.
Heat-race winners were Heath, J.J. Hickle, Colby Thornhill, Robbie Price and Ryan Robinson. Qualifying-race winners were Hahn, Westbrook, Scott Bogucki and Eric Fisher.
Sanders and Trey Starks won the B features, from which the top three finishers advanced to the A main.
Garrett Thomas made the podium after a wire-to-write win in the midget class.
Racing will be available on pay-per-view online at skagitspeedway.tv.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.