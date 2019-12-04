ANACORTES — The record books will show the Anacortes boys’ basketball team won its first game on its new court inside the school’s renovated gym.
Anacortes outlasted nonconference opponent Cedarcrest 56-54 Tuesday in the season opener for both teams.
“It’s great,” Anacortes coach Brett Senff said of the new digs. “You know you are playing Anacortes. There’s no doubt about it. There’s a lot of purple.”
As far as the game was concerned, Senff was pleased with the outcome despite witnessing his squad’s 31-26 halftime lead all but disappear in the second half.
“This was a good game for us,” he said. “You want them to feel pressure and to respond. As coaches, you want them to make decisions when the pressure is on.”
And the pressure was certainly on late as the Red Wolves had the ball trailing by two points with 22.7 seconds left.
Four possessions before, Anacortes’ Gavin Moore raised up and over the Red Wolves’ 2-3 zone and drained what turned out to be a key 3-pointer as the visitors had pulled to within one at 53-52.
Moore finished with 11 points.
“We will never fault a kid for taking an open shot,” Senff said. “Gavin took it when he should have. Those are the shots we want them to have the confidence to take.”
Cedarcrest’s Kian Pegueros-Warren then cut the lead in half with shot from just inside the lane.
The Seahawks could have sealed it, but missed a layup the Red Wolves rebounded leading to the late timeout.
“We want to end games on defense,” Senff said. “Defensive pressure, that’s what we’re known for. I told them during the timeout not to eat screens — get around them — and just play defense.”
And that’s exactly what his Seahawks did. Anacortes didn’t allow the Red Wolves a quality look at the bucket. With time running out, Pegueros-Warren forced up a shot at the buzzer and Anacortes celebrated.
Senff said his squad got off to a slow start, trailing 14-11 at the end of the first quarter before heating up in the second quarter, outscoring the visitors 25-7 as shots began to find the mark and the defense stymied the Red Wolves.
“We missed a lot of shots,” Senff said of the first quarter. “In the second quarter, we just let them play. We didn’t want to slow them down. We just let them run.”
Michael Aggergarrd led Anacortes with 12 points.
Kaedyn Flynn and Grayson Eaton finished with 10 points each. Gaige Berow scored nine points.
Cedarcrest’s Shawn Deming led all scorers with 14 points.
