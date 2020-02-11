FERNDALE — As it turned out, all the Anacortes boys’ basketball team had to do Monday night to notch the win against Ferndale was play its style of defense.
It took the Seahawks about a half to figure that out.
Once Anacortes did, the Seahawks dispatched the Golden Eagles 70-63 in the final Northwest Conference game for both squads.
“We started off sluggish, on our heels,” Anacortes coach Brett Senff said. “We needed to play our style of defense. They were just overthinking it.”
Anacortes (7-6 conference, 11-9 overall) allowed the Golden Eagles to score 42 points in the first half.
In the second half, the Seahawks held Ferndale to 16 points.
“That first half was uncharacteristic for us,” Senff said. “We got back to our style of play in the second half.”
Kaeden Flynn finished with 24 points for the Seahawks. Chase Cornett finished with 14 points and Michael Aggergaard with 11 points.
“I thought Flynn and Cornett really bought into what we needed to do,” Senff said, “and pushed through a Monday game.”
Flynn saw some openings in Ferndale’s defense and took advantage of those for a solid night on the offensive end.
“It was a good win,” Senff said. “You want to be playing better at the end of the year, and we are.”
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.