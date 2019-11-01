BURLINGTON — Wins have been hard to come by this season for the Burlington-Edison football team.
And that trend continued Friday night in the Tigers’ Bi-District 2A playoff game.
Northwest 2A Conference Lake Division champion Sehome put an end to the Tigers’ season 20-14.
“We have a lot of respect for Burlington’s program,” Sehome coach Kevin Beason said. “To come here and get the win feels pretty good.”
On the other sideline, Burlington-Edison coach Herb Layman spent the moments after the game consoling his players, particularly those seniors who took their last snaps for the Tigers.
“It ends so suddenly,” Lehman said. “That makes it really tough.”
The Tigers (1-8) allowed the Mariners to score on their first possession via the big play. Quarterback Jacob Kaepernick connected with Tim Malo for a 39-yard touchdown.
“That’s been the case all season,” Lehman said. “Giving up first quarter, first drives for touchdowns. And that continued tonight.”
The Mariners (7-2) pushed the lead to 14-0 to start the second quarter as Colin Dorsch rushed into the end zone from a yard out.
Burlington-Edison got on the board midway through the second when quarterback Zach Watson threw a 5-yard pass to Bode Brewer. The kick failed and the score at half was 14-6.
Sehome scored late in the third quarter on a 27-yard toss from Kaepernick to Malo. The kick failed and the score was 20-6.
Milo’s game ended with four receptions for 93 yards and the two touchdowns.
Burlington-Edison opened the fourth quarter by drawing to within a touchdown at 20-14 as Watson raced 42 yards around the right end and down the sidelines. Watson then connected with Nolan White for the two-point conversion.
That was as close as the Tigers would get as turnovers would doom not two possible scoring drives.
Watson carried the ball 18 times for 98 yards. Through the air, he was 10-for-16 for 91 yards, though he had two interceptions late in the fourth quarter on back-to-back throws.
Brewer led the Tigers in receiving with five catches for 46 yards.
“Defensively, our coaches made some great adjustments at halftime,” Lehman said. “Our guys executed much better in the second half and we put ourselves in a position to win, we just couldn’t convert.”
The game wasn’t necessarily pretty, but it was effective for the Mariners.
“We had a lot of breakdowns on offense and defense tonight,” Beason said. “Too many penalties and wasted opportunities.
“But we made a couple of plays and it was enough to get us the win. Our kids are competing and that’s all we can ask.”
For the Tigers, it’s a case of what could have been.
“One big play, that’s what we needed,” Lehman said. “We just couldn’t get that play that would make the difference. We kept playing until the end and I couldn’t be prouder of this team.”
