Anacortes High School basketball coach Brett Senff was named the Northwest Conference's co-coach of the year, and several players — from Anacortes and other Skagit County schools — were also honored.
Senff guided the Seahawks to an 8-3 record in a season that saw a flurry of changes because of COVID-19 restrictions, such as extensive safety precautions, fewer games and no postseason tournament. His Seahawks team got off to a hot start, winning their first five games. Senff shared his coach of the year honor with Lynden's Brian Roper.
Mount Vernon's Liam Johnston, the county's leading scorer at 16.5 points per game, was a first-team selection among Northwest Conference players.
Burlington-Edison, which was 7-5 this season, had two players among the second-team selections: Isaac Donovan and Connor Anderson. Mount Vernon's Chase Calvin was also a second-team pick.
Sedro-Woolley's Jerome Mathias, the county's second-leading scorer at 15.3 points a game, was an honorable mention selection. Other honorable mention picks included Gaige Berow, Cameron Berow, Michael Aggergaard, Alek Miller and Jase Frydenlund from Anacortes; and Zach Watson and Tayler Sheldon from Burlington-Edison.
Lynden's Jordan Medcalf earned honors as the Northwest Conference player of the year.
