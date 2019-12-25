BURLINGTON — Though John Seth wants to be on the wrestling mat, he is instead watching from the sidelines.
Still, the injured Burlington-Edison senior has found a way to contribute this season to a young Tigers team.
Seth suffered a torn rotator cuff in the offseason. While he’s disappointed his final year won’t unfold as he had hoped, he’s taken on a new role — helping, encouraging and even coaching the program’s young wrestlers.
Seth was on a Washington state team at a tournament in Fargo, North Dakota, in July when he suffered his shoulder injury.
He initially hoped to be able to wrestle this season, but the injury grew worse and has forced him to sit out.
Once it was clear he wouldn’t be back on the mat, he made sure he’d still be a part of the program.
“I had to talk it over with my coaches and parents,” he said. “I wanted to be as involved as I could. I’ve never been away from wrestling.”
Seth has wrestled since his parents signed him up when he was young.
“They put me in a bunch of sports and that’s the one I liked most,” he said. “The hard work is never something I shied away from.”
Seth, who started his high school career at Lakewood, became an immediate contributor at Burlington-Edison last season after moving in the school district.
He had an exciting junior year in which he reached the second day of Mat Classic in the 120-pound weight class.
While this year won’t quite be the same, Seth has found specific ways to contribute. He takes video and advises wrestlers on details such as what to eat and what to pack for road tournaments.
First-year Burlington-Edison head coach Kip Jones said it’s no surprise the calm and technically sound wrestler has become a resource for his teammates.
“Having John is like having another coach in the room,” said Jones, a former assistant coach in the program. “One of his biggest strengths is that he’s so technical. His ability to explain technique is amazing. He’s patient and kind with the kids. And because he carries himself the way he does, the kids listen to him.”
Jones said that Seth’s presence is especially valuable this year. Many of the Tigers, he said, are still learning the ins and out of wrestling — not just the moves or strategy, but the day-to-day management of details every wrestler eventually must master.
“What to do for warmups, what to do with your headgear,” Jones said to name just two examples.
Seth is well aware that those details add up to wins. And while he’s eager to get back on the mat someday — he intends to wrestle at a college in Iowa — he’s happy in the meantime to help his teammates master those details.
“It’s great to focus on the team’s success,” he said.
