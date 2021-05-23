Two games on the road posed no problems Saturday for the Skagit Valley College baseball team.
The Cardinals raked 21 total hits on their way to a win in both games of a doubleheader at Olympic, winning 8-4 and 9-3.
Cardinals right fielder James Anderson hit a two-run home run in the first game and was the only Skagit Valley hitter with multiple hits; he went 2-for-5.
Third baseman Robbie Vandegrift hit a double and scored two runs, Grant Stading knocked a two-run single and Ben Vanderweyst pitched four innings of relief for the win. Like his teammate Vanderweyst, Kyle Kreischer pitched four innings and gave up one run as he helped the Cardinals to the first-game victory.
Kazu Arashiro had two hits, including a double, for Olympic.
Skagit Valley had 14 of its hits on the day in the second game, which saw shortstop Cedric Gatter hit a three-run home run early, right fielder Carter Parcher go 4-for-5 and Vandegrift hit a double and triple.
Reid Mazzacano went 2-for-5 for Skagit Valley, and Trevor Cassell struck out eight and got the win with seven innings of work.
Infielder Kade Kupihea went 3-for-4 for Olympic (3-23). Skagit Valley improved to 6-16.
Men's Basketball
Peninsula 87,
Skagit Valley 72
PORT ANGELES — Peninsula guard Ty Artis had a scorching game from the field as the Pirates handed the Cardinals a loss on the road.
Artis went 10-of-14 for a game-high 27 points; teammate Jaylin Reed went 6-for-7 from the field and 6-for-6 from the line for 20 points off the bench.
Peninsula's 55% shooting percentage was the highest Skagit Valley has allowed an opponent to reach all season.
“We just had no energy in the first half I think with all our injuries and lack of depth playing 3-4 (games) a week had finally caught up to us," Cardinals coach Carl Howell said. "We lost another player tonight as Josiah Miller went down with a knee injury. We just have to get back to defending and rebounding at a high level."
Anthony Iglesia scored 17 points and added five steals for the Cardinals, and DeMarcus Hall-Scriven added 15 points and five rebounds. Daniel Santana scored 11 points and Ty Penberthy added eight off the bench, including two 3-pointers.
Peninsula improved to 9-5 overall. Skagit Valley (9-3) will host Everett at 7:15 p.m. on Monday.
Women's Basketball
Peninsula 85,
Skagit Valley 67
PORT ANGELES — Peninsula's Keeli-Jade Smith scored a game-high 27 points off the bench.
The Waiakea High School graduate went a blistering 11-of-15 from the field, including 4-of-7 from beyond the arc.
Shauna Koonuk led three Skagit Valley players in double-digit scoring with a 16-point performance. Isabel Buchert scored 13 points to accompany seven rebounds and Kailyn Allison scored 11. Grace Shaddle added nine for the Cardinals, who dropped to 3-9.
