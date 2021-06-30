After a year limited by COVID-19 restrictions and jolted by injuries, the Skagit Valley College men's basketball team is looking forward to its next season.
The Cardinals announced Tuesday a four-player recruiting class that includes three guards and a forward with NCAA Division II Tournament experience.
Skagit Valley head coach Carl Howell said it's an exciting group, especially considering that Skagit Valley is losing three guards from last season's squad.
"We needed to bring in three ballhandling, shot-making guards," Howell said.
This year's recruits in the backcourt are Jerry Hayes, Jace Bennett and Hodges Flemming, who all hail from Washington schools.
Hayes starred as a point guard at Emerald Ridge, where he was a two-time all-league selection; Bennett was a long-range shooter at Rogers High School, and spent last year at Don Bosco Prep in Indiana; Hodges was an all-around contributor for a Gonzaga Prep program that won back-to-back Class 4A titles.
Howell praised Hayes' ability to score and distribute, Bennett's stellar shooting and Hodges' heady play, which is combined with scoring ability — the 6-2 guard had a 40-point game for Gonzaga Prep.
While this recruiting class was guard-heavy, Howell said he's particularly excited about the addition of former Federal Way star Etan Collins, who started as a freshman at Division II Western Oregon. Howell said Collins could be a top player in the Northwest Athletic Conference.
Collins played on a state-title winning team at Federal Way and was second in blocks and rebounds as a freshman at Western Oregon in the 2018-2019 season. Western Oregon won 22 games that season and reached the NCAA Tournament.
"We needed to get bigger in back-court, and we did that. We added shooting. And with Etan, we added something no one else has," he said.
The new Cardinals will join a team that went 10-6 last season despite a bevy of injuries; at one point, Skagit Valley was playing without five of its top seven players.
Howell said some players who may normally have received scholarships at four-year schools, including Division I programs, ran into a roadblock this year; with college players not being charged eligibility this season due to COVID, many stayed with their teams, leaving fewer scholarships for newcomers.
"Usually those guys would have gotten four-year scholarships. But schools got their players back," he said.
