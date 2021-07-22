Two weeks after the Jim Raper Memorial Dirt Cup, Skagit Speedway is ready for another multinight event.
The Bob's Burgers & Brew Summer Nationals kick off Friday for two nights of sprint-car action.
Speedway owner Steve Beitler said a strong group of locals will be joined by a competitive field of visiting drivers.
"The field looks real good. We've got drivers coming from California, Oregon, Montana, Canada. It'll be real strong field," he said.
Beitler said the lineup will likely include Trey Starks, Cam Smith and Oregon's Tyler Thompson.
Smith claimed a win at the speedway’s midseason championship event earlier this month.
"Trey Starks will be really tough, we've got people like that who have been running good all year. Cam Smith has been really, really strong this year," Beitler said.
The focus-midget and outlaw tuners classes will also race during the two-night event.
A driver meet-and-greet is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Bob's Burgers & Brew in Burlington.
Gates at the Alger track open each night of the Summer Nationals at 5:30 p.m., with racing scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
Fans who can't attend in person can watch via pay-per-view at skagitpspeedway.tv.
