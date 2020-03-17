ALGER — Concerns over the novel coronavirus have reached Skagit Speedway.
In an effort to control the spread of the virus, the speedway has made the decision to modify its schedule, including pushing back opening night.
Practices are now scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m. April 18 and April 25. Campers will not be allowed access until April 18.
Opening night is scheduled for May 2.
"Our biggest concern is the health and safety of our fans, workers and racers," track owner Steve Beitler said. "We will certainly be monitoring the situation day by day."
Beitler said the track will be ready to go when the time comes.
"We will be ready to race at a moment's notice," he said. "Hopefully by April we will have a better understanding of this outbreak."
Throughout the speedway's history, the only time an opening day has been postponed was because of weather.
"Other than weather, we've never had to do this before," Beitler said. "I think this is really an overreaction. The biggest thing is the trickle-down effect. It's going to take a long time to recover from this and it's going to affect everyone."
