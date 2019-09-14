The prospect of wet weather Saturday night led to the cancellation of the Skagit Speedway season finale.
The Alger track announced the event will not be made up — so the points leaders coming in are the 2019 champions.
Cam Smith earned the title in the 360 class, and Kevin Smith won the modified class. Nick Evans won the focus midgets class and Kelsey Carpenter won the sportsman sprints, his fourth championship in that division.
Jon Gunderson was the season champ in the outlaw tuners.
Skagit Speedway’s season runs from spring to fall. It features several classifications including several sprint-car classes, and hosts multiple-night events including the World of Outlaws and the Jim Raper Memorial Dirt Cup.
