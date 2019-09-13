Skagit Speedway is set to close out its season Saturday with fireworks.
The drivers hope to provide some fireworks of their own.
The Alger track’s season, which has included the annual running of the Jim Raper Memorial Dirt Cup and the World of Outlaws, will crown champions Saturday in four classes: the 360s, sportsman sprints, outlaw tuners and modifieds.
Cam Smith leads the points race in the the 360 class as eight top-10 finishes have helped him tally 909 points. Greg Hamilton is second going into Saturday with 904.
Kelsey Carpenter leads the sportsman sprints class with 1,001 points. Like Smith, he has eight top-10 finishes. The closest drivers behind Carpenter are Eric Turner and Steve Parker, each with 952.
Howard Vos leads the outlaw tuner class with 1,176 points and Vance Hibbard has 1,157. Kevin Smith leads the modified class with 978 points and Craig Moore has 940.
All four classes will be in action Saturday. A fireworks show will be held at the end of racing.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.