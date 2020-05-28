Skagit Valley College men's basketball coach Carl Howell has added two assistant coaches after a high-profile first season at the helm of the Cardinals.
Howell announced the hiring of G.E. Coleman, the former head coach of University of Hawaii Hilo, and Mark McLaughlin, a former Tacoma Community College and Central Washington University standout.
"We are very fortunate to have both GE & Mark at Skagit Valley College," Howell said in an email. "They both have experience at the four-year level, have great basketball minds, do a great job with player development and are extremely loyal."
Coleman was head coach at Hawaii Hilo for six years. In the year prior to his arrival, the NCAA Division II team won six games. It won 12 in each of his last two seasons.
Prior to his stint in Hawaii, Coleman was associate head coach for six seasons at Central Washington University. In five of those seasons, the Wildcats were among the top 10 highest-scoring Division II teams. He began his career as an assistant at Eastern Washington, where he coached future Detroit Pistons star Rodney Stuckey.
McLaughlin was a prep star at Inglemoor High School before embarking on a college career that included stints at Seattle University, Tacoma Community College and Central Washington University.
With the Wildcats, he was a two-time All-American, led the nation in scoring at 27.1 points per game and was selected to play at the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament, a high-profile showcase event. He has served as an assistant coach at University of Hawaii Hilo and Shoreline Community College.
The Cardinals went 25-4 last season and rose to as high as No. 1 in the Northwest Athletic Conference coaches' poll. They were set to begin play in the NWAC Tournament right as it was canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.