MOUNT VERNON — The Skagit Valley College baseball team has improved each year under third-year head coach Shane Servoss, and the former Mount Vernon star is hoping to accelerate that trend.
With the mix of players the Cardinals have, Servoss thinks the program can do just that as Skagit Valley heads into its 2020 campaign this weekend.
“I’m excited about where we’re at. It’s the best team I’ve had in my three years here,” said Servoss, whose team was 21-22 last year and qualified for the postseason.
Skagit Valley will kick off its season with a series of games against tough Northwest Athletic Conference opponent Tacoma at Sehome High School this weekend. The Cardinals will face the Tritons in back-to-back doubleheaders, at noon and 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
“This group is a bunch of go-getters,” Servoss said. “We’re pretty young this year and their chemistry has been strong. That’s what I’m most excited about. We have so many guys who are doing extra work on their own. That’s the type of guys I want in the program.”
Outfielder Jordan Anderson said, “One strength is our team unity. We’ve got a better connection overall with this group.”
The Cardinals will likely have several areas of strength, Servoss said. The pitching staff includes three Skagit County products in Carter Trammell (Sedro-Woolley), Ryan Morrill (Mount Vernon) and Jakob Fleury (Burlington-Edison).
“It’s huge for our program. You have to retain local talent to build that base, build the fan base,” Servoss said.
Other pitchers include Dominic Miller, a sophomore Servoss said will likely shoulder much of the workload. Sophomore Matthew Dunaway will be the team’s closer, he said, and the Cardinals will also get important contributions from Carter Parcher and Payton Robertson.
Servoss said position players hold promise, too.
“It’s our depth ... I can put out a lineup based on speed or a lineup based on power and have equal confidence in both,” he said.
He said sophomore Cameron Bogard, who’s moving from third base to second, will be an especially important hitter. Bogard hit .297 last season (.414 slugging) with nine doubles and 38 RBI.
Outfielder Ian FitzGerald, a former Mount Vernon standout, said, “Up and down the lineup we’re more consistent. It seems like we’re putting more barrels on the ball this year.”
Servoss said he can’t wait to get started, and can’t wait to face traditional NWAC North powers such as Everett, Edmonds and Bellevue.
“We look forward to playing them all year. They’re the measure,” he said.
