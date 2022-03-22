Cardinals

SALEM, Ore. — The Skagit Valley College baseball team played Chemeketa for the third time in two days on Monday.

The Cardinals fell to the Storm 8-3 and are 5-9 on the season.

Chemeketa got on the board early with four runs in the first inning. The Storm tallied nine hits in the game while the Cardinals managed two.

Skagit Valley committed four errors while Chemeketa was errorless.

From the plate, Cedric Gatter finished 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI while Varan Sabino had a pair of RBI for the Cardinals.

Jack Erdman (0-1) took the loss.

