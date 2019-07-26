MOUNT VERNON — Skagit Valley College has hired a new men's basketball coach.
Carl Howell, who played for the Cardinals in 1984 and 1985, replaces Brock Veltri who coached the team for six seasons.
"I am truly honored to return to my alma mater," Howell said in a news release from the college. "Skagit Valley College is a very special place with great leadership."
Howell, who was an assistant coach last season at the University of Puget Sound, started his new job Monday. In addition to coaching, he will help students with academic planning.
Among the highlights of Howell's coaching career is 15 seasons — over two stints — at Tacoma Community College.
There, Howell led the Titans to Northwest Athletic Conference titles in 2002 and 2012, and when he left Tacoma in 2013 he had the highest win percentage in NWAC history at 77% (363-109).
He also coached at Eastern Washington University (2003-07) and Central Washington University (1989-92).
"Carl Howell brings a great history of coaching success to the Cardinals and we are looking forward to his winning tradition at SVC," Skagit Valley College Athletic Director Steve Epperson said in the news release.
